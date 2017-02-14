Linda McMahon Confirmed For SBA Admin, John Cena’s Rare Range Rover, Goldberg – Owens

Share this article:

John Cena shows off his rare 2012 Range Rover Autobiography Ultimate Edition in this new “Auto Geek” video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

The Senate confirmed Linda McMahon as the head of President Donald Trump’s Small Business Administration this morning. The AP reports that the vote for Linda was 81-19 earlier today. The two Democrats from Connecticut who defeated Linda in her previous Senate campaigns both voted for her – Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said McMahon will “prioritize growing jobs over growing government bureaucracy” and calls that a welcome change from Washington.

WWE Fastlane opponents Bill Goldberg and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens continued their war of words on Twitter this morning, seen below:

.@FightOwensFight Take lots of pictures with it Kevin. Remember the moment. At Fastlane, it's GONE. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017

Take lots of pictures? Remember the moment?…What are you, my dad? Stop telling me what to do! And no, I will NOT turn down my music! https://t.co/7RCmurkFLK — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017

