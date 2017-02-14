Linda McMahon Confirmed For SBA Admin, John Cena’s Rare Range Rover, Goldberg – Owens

Share this article:
0 votes
  • John Cena shows off his rare 2012 Range Rover Autobiography Ultimate Edition in this new “Auto Geek” video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:
  • The Senate confirmed Linda McMahon as the head of President Donald Trump’s Small Business Administration this morning. The AP reports that the vote for Linda was 81-19 earlier today. The two Democrats from Connecticut who defeated Linda in her previous Senate campaigns both voted for her – Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said McMahon will “prioritize growing jobs over growing government bureaucracy” and calls that a welcome change from Washington.

  • WWE Fastlane opponents Bill Goldberg and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens continued their war of words on Twitter this morning, seen below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Share this article: