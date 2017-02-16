Linda McMahon Swearing-In Video, Updates on WWE and ESPN, Bobby Roode Photo

Share this article:

0 votes

As noted, Linda McMahon has been confirmed by the US Senate in a 81-19 vote to be the Small Business Administrator for President Donald Trump. We have photos of Linda at The White House with Trump and the entire McMahon family, including Vince McMahon, at this link. Below is video of Linda’s swearing-in with her grandkids and Vice President Mike Pence:

Jonathan Coachman noted on Twitter that there was no “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter this week due to West Coast TV programming. The segment will return next week. Coach also confirmed that he will be in attendance for WrestleMania 33 this year but he wasn’t sure if ESPN and SportsCenter will be with him to cover the event as they did last year.

As seen below, WWE Shop will be releasing a new “Glorious” t-shirt for WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode soon:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related