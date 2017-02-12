mainpage

columns

contact us

forums

information

news feed

sitemap

survey

trivia

wrestling q&a Site Related Log in Feed this news on your website Register

News Board Options Previous Post Next Post Comment on this Article Return Home Translate









Follow us on Social Media



Polls





Yes

No

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE Elimination Chamber Report – 2/12/17 Share this article: 0 votes We’re live from Phoenix, Arizona as Renee Young welcomes us to Elimination Chamber. She’s joined by Sam Roberts, Booker T and Carmella. They talk about tonight’s show and send us backstage to Dasha Fuentes in the Social Media Lounge. She will be with Becky Lynch later on. We go back to the panel for discussion on Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss.

We get discussion on Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton. Booker and Carmella pick Orton to win the match. We also get discussion on Tag Team Turmoil and Nikki Bella vs. Natalya. James Ellsworth appears and reveals he bought skybox Chamber tickets for he and Carmella. They leave together but she doesn’t look interested. We go backstage to Becky in the Social Media Lounge. She’s confident about beating Mickie James tonight. We see the announcers come to the ring and JBL takes a tumble. Booker T has a good laugh at JBL’s expense. Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley We go to JBL, Tom Phillips, David Otunga and Mauro Ranallo as Curt Hawkins makes his way out. Mojo Rawley is out next. The bell rings and Mojo goes at him but Hawkins stalls. Mojo charges again but Hawkins goes back to the ropes. Mojo finally gets Hawkins and takes his knee out, sending Hawkins to the floor for a breather. Mojo brings him back in but drops him over the apron. Hawkins turns it around with a kick before running Mojo into the apron. We go to commercial with Hawkins in control. Back from the break and Hawkins is still in control. Mojo fights back and gets a close 2 count. More back and forth. Hawkins nails an enziguri for a 2 count. Mojo ends up decking Hawkins with a big right and catching him in the tilt-a-whirl for the win. Winner: Mojo Rawley After the match, Mojo celebrates as the referee checks on Hawkins. We go back to the panel for discussion on tonight’s main event and that’s it for the pre-show. The 2017 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view opens with a video package. We’re live from Phoenix with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch We go to the ring and Becky Lynch is out first. Mickie James is out next. They lock up to start and tangle out to the floor. More back and forth after bringing it back in. Becky sends Mickie to the floor and taunts her while holding the rope open for her to come back in. Becky sends Mickie face first into the ring post and side kicks her off the apron, back to the floor. Becky with a forearm off the apron to a pop. Mickie suckers Becky in and comes back into the ring with a DDT. Mickie with quick pin attempts. Mickie works Becky around and focuses on her arm now. Becky finally makes a comeback and unloads while selling the arm. Mickie cuts her off with a kick to the arm. Mickie sends Becky into the ring post. Mickie keeps control and hits the hurricanrana out of the corner. Mickie keeps Becky grounded now. Becky finally makes a comeback and hits the Bexploder suplex for a 2 count. Becky misses in the corner and Mickie nails a flapjack. Mickie kicks up but wastes time. Mickie goes to the top and blows a kiss before hitting the seated senton for a 2 count. Fans chant for Becky now. Becky makes another comeback and hits the missile dropkick for a 2 count. Mickie manages to hit the Mick Kick but Becky’s leg is under the bottom rope. Mickie with a 2 count. Mickie goes on but Becky counters the DDT. Becky applies the Disarm Her but it’s countered. Becky counters with a roll up for the win. Winner: Becky Lynch After the bell, Becky immediately goes to ringside to celebrate with fans. Mickie throws a fit in the ring as Becky makes her exit and we go to replays. We go to James Ellsworth and Carmella watching in the skybox with popcorn. Dasha Fuentes asks Carmella for comments and she says the wrong woman won that match. Ellsworth agrees but he’s distracted. Handicap Match: Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler Back from a break and we go to the ring for tonight’s Handicap Match. Apollo Crews is out first. Kalisto makes his way out next but Dolph Ziggler attacks him from behind. Crews comes out of the ring but Ziggler retreats through the crowd. Ziggler has entered the ring now. Crews and referees check on Kalisto. Ziggler laughs as Crews marches back to the ring. The bell rings and Crews unloads on Ziggler. Crews keeps control until Ziggler focuses on the neck. We see Kalisto limping to the ring while a referee warns him. Ziggler argues with the referee in the ring. Crews takes advantage and nails a big enziguri to the head. Kalisto finally makes his way in and puts Ziggler on the mat. Kalisto comes off the ropes and nails a roundhouse to the head. Ziggler sends Kalisto into the corner but Crews tags in. Crews ends up hitting the sitdown powerbomb for the win. Winners: Apollo Crews and Kalisto After the match, Crews and Kalisto stand tall as we go to replays. Ziggler comes over and takes Kalisto’s feet out, causing him to fall off the apron. Crews chases Ziggler back into the ring but Ziggler stomps away. Ziggler grabs a steel chair and wraps it around Crews’ foot. The referee warns Ziggler but he stomps on the foot anyway. Crews yells in pain. Ziggler pulls back over to damage the foot again. Ziggler works him over and stomps on the foot while it’s in the chair again. Ziggler leaves as Kalisto comes in to check on Crews with the referees. It sounds like there’s a “thank you Ziggler” chant. We see Dean Ambrose backstage warming up after a break. WWE congratulates The Rock on winning Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards. Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Ascension vs. The Usos vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. American Alpha We go to the ring and out first comes Heath Slater and Rhyno. Tyler Breeze and Fandango are out next. We see some of the international announce teams in the arena tonight. Slater and Fandango start things off. Breeze and Rhyno end up going at it next. Slater tags in for the double team. Fandango tags back in and turns it around on Slater. The first pin happens after Rhyno hits a Gore. Breezango has been eliminated. The Vaudevillains are out next as Simon Gotch and Aiden English run to the ring. They take out Rhyno on the floor but Slater jumps out onto the. Slater brings Rhyno back into the ring and tags himself in. Gotch works over Slater until Rhyno gets a shot in. English tags in and goes at it with Slater. Slater hits him with a DDT for the pin. The Vaudevillains have been eliminated. The Usos are out next. Jimmy Uso goes to work on Slater first. Slater with a counter before tagging in Rhyno. Jimmy turns it around on Rhyno and beats him into their corner. Jey Uso tags in and drops Rhyno for a 2 count. Slater comes back in and fights back but misses a kick. Jey catches him in a big Samoan Drop for a 2 count as Rhyno breaks it up. Jey sends Uso to the floor. Jimmy tags in but Slater doesn’t see it. Jimmy with a superkick for the pin. Slater and Rhyno are eliminated. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan are next. The Usos meet them on the ramp and they start brawling. They hit the ring and Alpha hits a double team. Gable with a crossbody on Jey for an early pin attempt. The Usos double team Gable as the referee is distracted. Jimmy tags in for another double team off the top. Gable kicks out at 2. The Usos keep control and get in another cheap shot while the referee is distracted. Jordan finally gets a tag to unload. They go for the double team and Gable gets the pin. The Usos have been eliminated. Gable turns around to a big superkick. The Usos beat Jordan and Gable down as referees try to get them to leave. The Usos finally leave but the damage has been done to the champions. Gable gets thrown into the steel steps and Jordan takes a big Superfly splash. The Ascension are out next while the champions are still laid out. Konnor bumps into one of The Usos as he and Viktor march to the ring. They enter and stand over Jordan. They grab Jordan for the double team and hit it. Gable breaks the pin just in time. Konnor launches Gable onto the top rope. Viktor tags in and they double team Jordan. Jordan kicks out after another double team. The finish sees Gable avoid an attack on the floor from Konnor, enter the ring and hit the double team with Jordan for the pin on Viktor. Winners: American Alpha After the match, Gable and Jordan stand tall with the titles as The Ascension looks on. Back from a break and we see The Miz backstage getting ready for the main event. We get a video package for Nikki Bella vs. Natalya. Nikki Bella vs. Natalya We go to the ring and out first comes Nikki Bella with the home state pop. Natalya is out next. The bell rings and Natalya taunts Nikki with the “you can’t see me” gesture. Natalya slaps her and they go to work back and forth. Natalya gets in some offense and talks some trash but Nikki applies a kneebar. Natalya makes it to the bottom rope and goes to the floor but Nikki kicks her in the back. Nikki comes off the apron with a clothesline. Natalya calls for a time out. She takes advantage of Nikki being distracted and shoves her into the ring post. Natalya talks trash to the crowd and mocks Nikki now. Natalya brings it back in for a snap suplex. Natalya wastes some time as fans boo her. She goes back to work on Nikki in the corner with boots. Natalya wastes more time but hits a basement dropkick. Natalya keeps Nikki grounded now. Natalya keeps control until Nikki gets the Fearless Lock applied. Nikki makes a comeback and dropkicks Natalya now. Nikki slams Natalya on her head and covers for a 2 count. Nikki goes on to hit the big forearm but Natalya still kicks out at 2. Nikki with a spinebuster for a 2 count. Nikki hits a springboard enziguri for another 2 count. They end up top as Natalya hits a big superplex. Natalya applies the Sharpshooter now. Nikki crawls for the bottom rope but Natalya pulls her back to the middle of the ring. Nikki breaks the hold and gets the Fearless Lock applied. Natalya eventually makes it to the bottom rope. Natalya sends Nikki to the floor and they tumble to the floor together. The brawl continues as the referee counts. Nikki sends Natalya into the barrier and keeps hitting her. Nikki goes to enter the ring but Natalya stops her. They both get counted out. Double Count Out After the bell, fans boo. Natalya brings Nikki back into the ring but the referee gets in between them. Natalya drops Nikki with a cheap shot. Natalya leaves as fans boo. Nikki recovers and spears her on the ramp. They brawl until Natalya runs away to the back. Nikki’s music hits as she makes her exit. We go to Dasha, Carmella and Ellsworth. Carmella says Nikki and Natalya have major issues and are out of control. Ellsworth repeats what she says. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton are backstage. They must separate tonight in order to become victorious but they will reunite. Wyatt welcomes us to the era of Wyatt. We get a video package for the next match. Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper We go to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton. Luke Harper is out next. Back and forth to start. Harper drops Orton for an early 2 count. They come back into the ring and Harper nails a dropkick. Harper goes to the top but Orton knocks him out to the floor. Orton poses in the corner for a pop. Harper comes back in and Orton whips him into the corner hard. They go back to the floor and Orton slams Harper on top of the announce table. Orton brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. More back and forth in and out of the ring for several minutes. Harper nails a big clothesline and a superkick at one point but Orton kicked out. Harper stands tall over Orton. Orton goes for the RKO but it’s blocked. Harper with a kick to the gut. Harper with a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. They trade shots from their knees now. They fight up and trade uppercuts. Harper unloads but Orton blocks the discus clothesline and hits the RKO out of nowhere for the win. Winner: Randy Orton After the match, Orton stands tall as we go to replays. We come back to Orton standing with the WrestleMania 33 banner in the background. Back from a break and we see the Chamber hanging high. AJ Styles is shown backstage warming up. Nikki Bella is backstage with Renee Young. Nikki says the feud with Natalya is far from over… Natalya attacks her from behind. They start brawling and we see Maryse getting ready. Nikki gets knocked into her, sending her down. The brawl continues until they’re separated. SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss We go to the ring and out comes Naomi. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. They meet in the middle of the ring and Bliss tosses gum at Naomi. Naomi unloads and they go at it. Naomi goes to the top early on but Bliss brings her down. Naomi ducks and kicks her in the head. Naomi springboards in but Bliss catches her and brings her to the mat. Bliss with a 2 count after strikes. Bliss works Naomi over in the corner now. Bliss keeps control for a minute. Naomi fights back and they trade counters and pin attempts. Naomi drops Bliss with a big kick. They both get up and Naomi takes control. Naomi goes to the top and nails a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Bliss ends up running into a Rear View but Naomi only gets the 2 count. Bliss with a few cheap shots. Bliss keeps Naomi down and goes to the top but Naomi kicks her to the floor. Naomi runs the ropes but Bliss meets her on the apron. Bliss comes back in and drops her with a snap DDT for a 2 count. Bliss shows frustration now. Naomi drops her and hits the springboard split-legged moonsault. Bliss with an Oklahoma Roll. The referee catches Alexa’s feet on the ropes during a pin. Bliss goes to the top but Naomi gets her legs up. Naomi hits another moonsault for the pin and the title. Winner and New SmackDown Women’s Champion: Naomi After the match, Naomi celebrates with her title as we go to replays. Renee Young interviews Naomi in the ring as a “you deserve it” chant starts. Naomi says she feels amazing. She gets emotional and raises the title up, mouthing a “thank you” to the crowd. Naomi takes the mic and says she saw this moment for many years and it feels good to be in it. She says Bliss has been a great champion but she snatched it and is now taking it home to Orlando for WrestleMania. Naomi asks if we can feel the glow before her music hits and she makes her exit. We see the Elimination Chamber being lowered as the announcers lead us to a video package. Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title: The Miz vs. AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena Greg Hamilton gives us the rules for the match before WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose makes his way out. Baron Corbin is out next. The Miz stops and stares at the Chamber before entering his pod. Bray Wyatt is out next as the arena lights up with fireflies. AJ Styles is out next, followed by WWE Champion John Cena. Cena and AJ lock up to start as fans do dueling chants. Cena drops AJ first. AJ comes back and they trade shots. AJ side steps and puts Cena in the backbreaker rack. AJ sends Cena to the mat for a 2 count. Cena ends up sending AJ to the mat and hitting the sunset flip powerbomb for a 2 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Cena takes AJ down but AJ kicks him away. AJ drops Cena over his knee for a 2 count. Cena keeps control and calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle as the timer counts down. Cena turns his attention to the pods and in comes Ambrose to a pop. Ambrose ducks Cena and goes to work on him, tossing him out to the steel. Ambrose whips Cena into the steel a few times and stomps away. AJ comes out but Ambrose blocks him and sends him into the steel. Ambrose knocks AJ back into the ring. They trade counters until Ambrose plants AJ on the steel floor. Ambrose climbs to the top of a pod and launches himself onto Cena. Ambrose and AJ go at it now. Cena comes over and nails a two-man German suplex as Corbin looks on from his pod. We get dueling chants for Cena now. Cena goes for an Attitude Adjustment on Ambrose but drops him when AJ runs at him. The sequence ends with all three on the mat as the timer counts down again. Bray Wyatt is the next man in. Wyatt floors Ambrose, then takes Cena out. Wyatt with a big toss to Ambrose. AJ dumps Wyatt to the steel over the top rope. AJ springboards up but Wyatt catches him and launches him into the steel chains. Wyatt poses and waits for AJ to get up. Wyatt runs into the ring post. AJ with kicks to Wyatt. AJ with a guillotine leg drop to Wyatt. Cena and AJ go at it now. Styles climbs the chains but Cena climbs with him. They fight up on the side of the structure and trade shots. Styles knocks Cena down to the steel. AJ moves over to the top of a pod. Ambrose joins him up top. They trade shots on top of the pod and send each other face first into the glass. Ambrose drops AJ on top of the pod. Wyatt grabs Ambrose’s leg and pulls him to the steel. Wyatt works over Ambrose in the corner now. Wyatt with headbutts. AJ comes to the top from the top of the pod. Wyatt climbs up but Ambrose brings them both to the mat and AJ lands hard on his neck. The next man let into the match is Corbin. Corbin comes in swinging. He uses the steel against Ambrose. Ambrose side steps a move but Corbin blocks the bulldog. Corbin catches Ambrose in Deep Six. Wyatt works over Corbin now. Corbin blocks Sister Abigail and sends Wyatt into a pod, then to the steel. Corbin drops Wyatt on the steel again with a modified STO. Corbin catches Styles in another End of Days but Cena applies the STF on Corbin before he can make a pin. Corbin counters the STF and catches Cena in End of Days. Ambrose with a dropkick to Corbin, taking him back to the steel. Ambrose sends Corbin face first into the steel a few times. Corbin turns it around on Ambrose as everyone else is laid out. Miz watches from his pod. Corbin blocks a Dirty Deeds and sends Ambrose face first into the chains. The timer counts down as Corbin stands tall and waits for The Miz. Miz slowly leaves his pod as Corbin yells at him. Ambrose rolls Corbin up from behind for the pin. Corbin has been eliminated. Corbin nails Ambrose and sends him through the glass of a pod before leaving the Chamber. Fans sang “Goodbye” to Corbin. Corbin stalks Ambrose as referees try to get him to leave. Corbin mushes Ambrose into the steel and works him over some more. Corbin brings Ambrose back into the ring and drops him with End of Days. Referees yell at Corbin and he finally leaves the Chamber. Miz, who is still in his pod, comes out to take advantage and get the pin on Ambrose. Ambrose has been eliminated. Miz mocks Daniel Bryan and does the “yes!” kicks to Wyatt and Cena. Miz with a double dropkick to Cena and Wyatt. Styles comes in but Miz works him over in the corner with more kicks. Miz with corner dropkicks to his opponents now. Miz with a corner clothesline to Cena. Miz goes to the top but Wyatt grabs him and pulls him down. Miz counters and hits a Skull Crushing Finale on the steel. Miz climbs to the top and nails a crossbody but Cena rolls through and lifts him for the AA. Cena nails it and covers for the pin. The Miz has been eliminated. Styles and Wyatt attack Cena now. Wyatt drops Styles but misses the senton. Cena unloads on AJ with shoulders and the big slam. Wyatt charges but Cena slams him too. Cena calls for a double Five Knuckle Shuffle and nails it. Wyatt charges but Cena hits him with the AA. Styles blocks the AA and hits a Styles Clash on Cena. AJ rolls Cena up for a 2 count. Styles springboards in for the Phenomenal Forearm but Cena ducks. Cena nails the AA on Styles and covers for a close 2 count. Cena climbs the steel and stands on top of a pod. Cena points to the WrestleMania banner and nails a dive onto Wyatt and AJ. Wyatt ends up countering Cena and hitting Sister Abigail. Wyatt pins Cena and Cena has been eliminated. Wyatt stares AJ down. AJ fights back but Wyatt drops him. Wyatt mounts AJ with strikes now. Wyatt points at the WrestleMania 33 sign and goes right back to work on AJ. AJ takes Wyatt’s leg out as he charges. AJ with a forearm for a 2 count. Wyatt turns upside down and grabs AJ for Sister Abigail. AJ blocks it and rolls him up for 2. They trade shots and Wyatt floors AJ with a clothesline for a 2 count. More back and forth. AJ springboards in and nails the 450 but Wyatt kicks out at 2. Styles drops his elbow pad and springboards in again but Wyatt catches him in Sister Abigail for the win and the title. Winner and New WWE Champion: Bray Wyatt After the bell, Wyatt’s music hits as the crowd pops. Wyatt sits in the corner as the referee presents him with the title. Wyatt stands tall as his arm is raised. Wyatt laughs and falls to the mat celebrating. Wyatt raises the title and points at the WrestleMania 33 banner as we go to replays. We come back and the arena is lit up with fireflies. Wyatt raises the title and points at the WrestleMania sign. Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton makes his way to the stage and stares at the ring. Wyatt stares back. Elimination Chamber goes off the air with Wyatt posing and laughing while on his knees. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More Related Share this article: Post navigation Comment on this Article/Post Search for: Search







Polls





Yes

No

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive Follow us on Social Media



Share this post on social media



