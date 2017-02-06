Site Related Log in Feed this news on your website Register

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE RAW Report – 2/6/17 Share this article: 0 votes Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on Triple H and Seth Rollins. It includes footage from last week with Samoa Joe’s surprise debut.

We’re live from Portland as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

We go right to the ring and RAW General Manager Mick Foley waits with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. The ring is set up for a contract signing. Foley welcomes us but he doesn’t seem happy. He hopes Triple H agrees with this because he does not. Foley welcomes Samoa Joe and out he comes in a suit. Stephanie says Mick must be under the weather or something. She re-introduces Joe, calling him the hottest free agent of the new era. Stephanie hypes Joe up and he gets a mixed reaction. Stephanie wonders why Foley is against Joe coming in. Stephanie insults Foley again. Foley says he’s been a big fan of Joe, he just doesn’t agree with how he came in or the people he’s associating himself with. Stephanie steps to the side and Joe takes the mic. Joe says it took him 18 years to be standing in this ring right now. Joe says in those 18 years, when Foley claims to be such a big fan, only one man opened the door and gave him an opportunity, and if loyalty to that man means coming out and putting Seth Rollins on the shelf – so be it. Joe puts the whole RAW locker room on notice: he will come out night after night, he will beat up our heroes, choke them out and beat them up again when they wake up. Joe says The Destroyer has arrived and there’s nothing we can do about it. Joe signs his RAW contract. Foley offers a handshake but the music hits and out comes Roman Reigns to a much more mixed reaction. Reigns says Joe is out here talking tough and making threats. Reigns tells Joe to threaten him now that he’s out here. Reigns says they’ve never met. He formally introduces himself and says he’s the baddest man to step foot in WWE. The moment Joe signed his contract, he’s in Reigns’ yard. Reigns says Joe can either shut his mouth or get it caved in. Foley rants about how he’s still the General Manager and his loyalty is to the fans. Foley makes Joe vs. Reigns for tonight’s main event. Joe and Reigns face off as Stephanie gets in between them. Reigns’ music hits as Joe leaves first with Stephanie right beside him. We go to the announcers to discuss tonight’s show. Cole promises an injury update on Seth Rollins. Also, Bill Goldberg will respond to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 33 challenge. Also, Bayley vs. Nia Jax. We see Bayley, Cesaro and Sheamus walking backstage. We go to commercial. Bayley vs. Nia Jax Back from the break and out first comes Bayley. Nia Jax is out next. The bell rings and they go at it. Bayley side steps early on and goes for offense but Nia turns it around and levels Bayley. Bayley fights back with elbows but Nia slams her. Nia shows off and wastes time as fans boo. Nia keeps up the attack and tells Bayley to stay down. Bayley finally stuns her with the top rope and makes a comeback. Nia counters and launches Bayley into the bottom turnbuckle. We go to commercial with the referee checking on Bayley. Back from the break and Nia keeps control. Bayley tries to fight back but has no luck. Nia floors Bayley again and mocks her. Bayley fights back again. Bayley looks to turn it around but Nia cuts her off and sends her to the floor. Nia launches Bayley into the barrier now. Bayley moves and Nia hits the ring post. Bayley sends her into the post again. Bayley returns to the ring as the referee counts. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair runs down to boos. She distracts the referee and Bayley. Bayley decks her, bringing her into the ring. Bayley dropkicks Charlotte to the floor. Bayley turns around to a Samoan Drop from Nia for the win. Winner: Nia Jax After the match, Nia stands tall as we go to replays. Nia makes her exit as Charlotte stands tall over her with the title in the air. Bayley vs. Charlotte with the title on the line is announced for next week in Las Vegas. Still to come, Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho with the title on the line. Also, Cesaro and Sheamus get a title shot from RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. Plus Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns in the main event. Back to commercial. Handicap Match: Braun Strowman vs. Dusty Wallace, James Stock, CC Bonin and Rob Pelley Back from the break and out comes Braun Strowman as 4 jobbers wait in the ring in a huddle. One guy runs away to the back as Braun looks on. Braun continues to destroy the other three opponents. Braun hits a running powerslam and stacks his opponents for the pin. Winner: Braun Strowman After the match, Braun takes the mic. He’s not happy with the competition Foley has sent him. Braun warned Foley and now he’s coming to look for Foley. Braun marches to the back. His opponents are still stacked on top of each other. The cameras cut to the back and Braun finds Foley. Foley makes Braun vs. Roman Reigns for Fastlane on March 5th. The announcers hype the RAW debut of Akira Tozawa and lead us to a video package. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak Back from the break and Austin Aries is on commentary as Akira Tozawa comes out for his RAW debut. Drew Gulak waits in the ring. Lots of back and forth to start. Tozawa nails a nice headbutt to the chest from the ring. He keeps control and brings it back in for a Shining Wizard for a 2 count. They go at it until Tozawa hits his German suplex and holds it for the pin. Winner: Akira Tozawa After the match, Tozawa stands tall as we go to replays. Brian Kendrick comes out and offers a handshake to Tozawa. Kendrick welcomes Tozawa and leaves the ring as Tozawa goes back to the corner to celebrate. Still to come, Goldberg is here. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho. Owens brags on retaining the Universal Title last week. Jericho chimes in with how he will retain his title over Sami Zayn later tonight. Jericho has a bone to pick with someone else – someone people are calling the greatest of all time, someone who barely won a game yesterday. Jericho asks if we know what happens when you steal his nickname. You end up on The List. Jericho adds New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to The List. Jericho calls him a stupid idiot and moves on to WrestleMania 33. Jericho brings up Randy Orton going on to face the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 33 but he has a bigger match in mind for the Universal Title – Best Friend vs. Best Friend, title vs. title, #61MinuteMan vs. Kevin Owens. Jericho says it will be the biggest main event in the history of WrestleMania. Fans do the “yes!” chant for the match. Owens agrees that it’s the biggest WrestleMania main event in history but he’s not sure if he can fight his best friend. Fans boo. The music hits and out comes Bill Goldberg to a big pop. The cameras follow Goldberg from the locker room to the ring. Goldberg calls them ladies and says they have two choices – step aside and live, or try to grow a pair and face him 2-on-1. Goldberg accepts Brock Lesnar’s challenge for WrestleMania 33 and their match is on. Owens says it will be the perfect undercard match because he and Jericho are the main event. Owens asks if Goldberg knows why he’s the longest reigning Universal Champion. Goldberg says it’s because Owens has never faced him before. Goldberg challenges Owens to a title match at Fastlane. Jericho interrupts and talks down to Goldberg. Goldberg takes The List and adds himself to it. Jericho fires back and says he never liked Goldberg. Jericho says if Goldberg wants a match at Fastlane, he’s got it… Goldberg vs. Owens for the title. Owens argues with Jericho. Goldberg ends up leaving while Owens isn’t happy. Back from a commercial break and Owens is backstage with Jericho. Owens can’t believe Jericho did this. Owens already has Foley trying to put him in all sorts of matches. Jericho says he’s always had Owens’ back and will do the same at Fastlane. Owens says Jericho volunteering him for Goldberg is not having his back. Owens storms off. RAW Tag Team Title Match: Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson We go to the ring and Enzo Amore and Big Cass are at ringside watching. Cesaro and Sheamus are out first. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next for their first TV defense. Sheamus starts off with Anderson. Sheamus takes control and in comes Cesaro. He works over Anderson but Anderson turns it around and tags in Gallows. Back and forth. Cesaro tags in Sheamus for a double team and a 2 count. Sheamus and Gallows trade shots in the middle of the ring. Gallows takes it to the corner and in comes Anderson. Cesaro comes back in for another double team and a 2 count as Enzo and Cass look on. We go to commercial with Gallows and Anderson in control. Back from the break and Anderson is in control of Cesaro. Cesaro fights back and nails Gallows on the apron twice. Cesaro goes for a tag but Anderson hits him with a spinebuster for a 2 count. Cesaro side steps Anderson but Gallows comes in to stop him from tagging. Cesaro overpowers and finally tags in Sheamus. Sheamus unloads and gets a close 2 count. Sheamus goes for the 10 forearms on the apron and nails them. Cesaro tags in for the double team on Anderson from the top. Gallows breaks it up at 2. Gallows with a big boot to Sheamus to send him to the floor. Cesaro unloads on Gallows, sending him to the floor. Enzo yells at Gallows. Gallows kicks Enzo in the face. Cass nails Gallows with a boot for the disqualification. Winners by DQ: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson After the bell, Cesaro and Sheamus aren’t happy with Enzo and Cass. Gallows and Anderson leave with the titles as their music hits. Still to come, Reigns vs. Joe. Saxton leads us to a Black History Month video on baseball legend Jackie Robinson. Back from the break and we get the video on Triple H and Seth Rollins. Cole confirms that Rollins tore his MCL last week and that his WrestleMania 33 status is up in the air. The New Day vs. The Shining Stars We go to the ring and out comes Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E as Primo and Epico wait in the ring. They knock the timeshare resorts gimmick. They also apparently announce that they have New Day ice cream coming soon. We go to commercial as they dance around the ring. Back from the break and it’s Woods and Big E in action tonight for The New Day. The Shining Stars have control of Woods as Kofi cheers him on. Big E finally gets the hot tag and unloads. Primo runs in but Woods takes him out, sending him to the floor. Epico comes from behind on Big E but doesn’t realize Woods is legal. Big E holds him while Woods comes off the top for the win. Winners: The New Day The announcers plug WWE Elimination Chamber and confirm Goldberg vs. Owens for Fastlane. Backstage segment with Chris Jericho and Charly Caruso. She asks about the situation with Owens and his match with Sami Zayn tonight. Jericho chalks it up to minor issues between best friends. Owens walks up and Jericho dismisses Charly. Owens and Jericho get back on the same page and end it with a hug. We get the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame video package for The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. WWE United States Title Match: Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho We go to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho is out next with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. Back and forth to start. Sami shows Jericho up early on and nails the arm drags. Sami with a cradle for a 2 count. Jericho goes to the floor for a breather and a talk with Owens. Sami comes out and chases Jericho back into the ring. Jericho dropkicks him in the face as he enters. Jericho works Sami over in the corner and plays to the crowd now. Sami fights out. Sami makes a comeback and goes for a Helluva Kick but Jericho escapes to the floor. Sami runs the ropes and leaps out onto Jericho. Sami gets back to his feet as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Sami is fighting back again. Jericho counters and hits the Lionsault for a 2 count. More back and forth. Sami blocks the Codebreaker and hits the exploder into the corner. Sami goes on to hit the Blue Thunderbomb for another close 2 count. More back and forth. Sami goes for the big DDT out of the corner but Jericho avoids it. Jericho with the Walls of Jericho now. Sami finally makes it to the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Jericho distracts the referee, allowing Owens to nail a superkick from the floor. Sami stumbles around into a Codebreaker for the win. Winner: Chris Jericho After the match, the Best Friends celebrate and leave together. The announcers plug Goldberg vs. Owens and Goldberg vs. Lesnar. Samoa Joe is backstage warming up. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Sasha Banks is backstage with a trainer. Charlotte walks in and rubs her success in, taunting Sasha for her injury. She hopes Sasha is able to watch her destroy Bayley next week. Charlotte says she thought “Roadblock: End of The Line” was just a tagline, not the end of Sasha’s career. Charlotte walks out of the room. We go to the ring and Austin Aries has a mic. He’s landed an interview with the WWE Cruiserweight Champion. The music hits and out comes Neville. Aries thanks Neville for the exclusive interview. Aries brings up Rich Swann suffering an injury last week. Aries announces that tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live will feature TJ Perkins vs. Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar vs. Jack Gallagher in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match. The winner will face Neville for the title at Fastlane. Aries asks which opponent scares Neville the most. Neville says Aries must be delusional if he thinks anyone in the division scares him. Neville says the Fatal 5 Way is irrelevant because whoever wins will be forced to pay respects to the king. The music hits and out comes Cedric Alexander to interrupt. Aries isn’t happy with the interruption. Noam Dar’s music hits next and he’s out with a mic. He threatens to take the title from Neville and taunts Cedric for taking Alicia Fox. Jack Gallagher is out next. Aries still isn’t happy with all the interruptions. Tony Nese is out next. TJ Perkins is out last and he also has a mic. Perkins reminds us he was the first Cruiserweight Champion. He says he actually knows what it takes to win the title and he’s going to do it again. Perkins says he and Neville have unfinished business. PErkins says he came here to do this… he decks Nese and a big brawl breaks out. Neville kicks Perkins out of the ring. It comes down to Gallagher unloading on Neville with uppercuts and a dropkick that sends him to the floor. Gallagher runs for a dive but Dar trips him. Perkins launches himself out onto Dar and Gallagher. Nese runs the ropes and takes Perkins out. Cedric re-enters the ring and runs for a dive, nailing the other 4 challengers. Neville runs the ropes next and stops before diving out. He taunts the crowd and raises the title as we go to commercial. Back from the break and we get another vignette for Emma’s return as Emmalina. They say she’s coming soon next week but we’ve heard that before. Neville, Tony Nese and Noam Dar vs. Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins and Cedric Alexander We go to the ring and a six-man is underway. Aries is back on commentary. The finish sees Cedric get the pin on Dar after Neville walks out on his team. Winners: Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins and Cedric Alexander After the match, Gallagher, Perkins and Cedric stand tall. Jericho and Owens are backstage. Jericho says they need to show the world how strong their bond is, they need a festival. The Festival of Friendship will be the biggest celebration in WWE history. Jericho says next week’s RAW is in Las Vegas, the perfect place for this big party. Jericho says it will be the WrestleMania of friendships. Owens seems a bit hesitant but says he wouldn’t miss it for the world. Still to come, Reigns vs. Joe. We get a look back at Joe’s contract signing earlier. Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a video for Elimination Chamber. The announcers also hype next week’s RAW. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns We go to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns for tonight’s main event. Reigns makes his way down the ramp when Samoa Joe attacks from behind. Joe beats Reigns to ringside and sends him into the barrier. Joe drops Reigns with a clothesline. Joe slams Reigns into the apron as the referee looks on from the ring. Joe continues the beatdown on Reigns and rolls into the ring to some boos. Joe goes back outside and sends Reigns into the ring post. Joe with a senton on the floor. Joe re-enters the ring. The referee comes out to check on Reigns. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Reigns is standing in the corner. The referee finally calls for the bell and here we go. Joe unloads and beats Reigns down in the corner. Joe keeps control and beats Reigns around with ease. Reigns fights back and sends Joe outside. Reigns follows and launches Joe into the barrier. Reigns brings it back into the ring and goes to work on Joe in the corner. Joe turns it around in the opposite corner and drops Reigns with a kick. Reigns eats chops from Joe. Reigns fires right back with right hands. Joe cuts him off with an elbow. Joe with a chop to the neck, kicks and an elbow drop for a 2 count. Joe keeps control and works Reigns around the ring. Joe keeps Reigns down with a knee to the spine now. Reigns looks to make another comeback now. They trade shots in the middle of the ring. Reigns with strikes and headbutts. Reigns with a big clothesline off the ropes. More back and forth. Joe drops Reigns and hits another senton for a 2 count. Joe stalks Reigns into the corner and beats him around some more. Reigns catches Joe with a Samoan Drop out of nowhere. Reigns with a 2 count. Reigns readies for a Superman punch but Joe rolls to the floor. Reigns runs around and hits the Drive By. Reigns rolls Joe back into the ring and waits. Reigns nails a Superman punch. The music hits and out comes Braun Strowman to interrupt. Braun marches to the ring as Reigns looks on. Reigns nails him on the apron with a right hand. Braun just eats it and stares at Reigns. Reigns with a Superman punch to knock Braun off the apron. Joe with a kick from behind to Reigns. Joe ends up catching Reigns in a suplex for the pin. Winner: Samoa Joe After the match, Braun looks on from ringside as Joe stands tall. We go to replays. Braun enters the ring and scoops Reigns for the running powerslam. Braun stands over Reigns before kicking him under the bottom rope. Braun follows Reigns to the floor but Reigns fights back. Braun drops him with one big blow. Reigns takes apart the steel steps and waits for Reigns to get up. Braun runs and smacks Reigns in the face with the steps. Braun yells and tosses the steps before going back after Reigns. Braun scoops Reigns and hits a big running powerslam through the barrier. Referees check on Reigns and warn Braun to back off as RAW goes off the air.







