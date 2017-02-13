mainpage

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE RAW Report – 2/13/17 Share this article: 0 votes Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a graphic in memory of Chavo Guerrero Sr.

We’re live from Las Vegas as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show.

We go right to the ring and JoJo introduces RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who makes her way out to boos. Stephanie says Mick Foley has been given the week off after embarrassing himself during Samoa Joe’s contract signing last week. She believes he will have his priorities in order when he returns. Stephanie says she will be running RAW tonight but the music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns to more boos. Reigns says he’s going to keep this short and sweet – he’s not waiting until Fastlane, he wants Braun Strowman right now. Stephanie asks fans if they want Roman vs. Braun tonight and they do. Stephanie says the people don’t care about Reigns, they don’t care he was beaten up last week and isn’t 100% tonight. Stephanie says the fans don’t care about Reigns’ health but she does. Reigns doesn’t care what anyone thinks about him, especially Stephanie. Stephanie says Reigns is failing to see the bigger picture as usual. She announces Braun is already in action tonight against Mark Henry. Reigns says that sounds like one hell of a fight, maybe he will watch it live at ringside. Stephanie says if Reigns lays a hand on Braun, maybe she will take away his match at Fastlane or any opportunity he had at WrestleMania 33. Reigns says maybe he’s not making himself clear enough… the music interrupts and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Gallows and Anderson mock Reigns for not getting what he wants. They then propose a handicap match against Reigns. Stephanie mentions 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and makes the match, playa. Handicap Match: Roman Reigns vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson The champions march to the ring as Reigns meets them at ringside and a brawl breaks out before we go to commercial. Back from the break and Gallows is working over Reigns. Anderson comes in for the double team and a 2 count. Reigns fights back and knocks Gallows off the apron. Reigns with clotheslines on Anderson now. Reigns with a big forearm off the ropes. Reigns with shots in the corner now as fans count along. Reigns knocks Gallows off the apron again. Anderson eats a big boot. Reigns stands tall for a mixed reaction. Gallows comes back to the apron but gets decked, allowing Anderson to roll Reigns up for 2. Reigns with a Superman punch on Anderson. Gallows attacks from behind again. The champions double team Reigns as the referee warns them. The double team continues as the referee calls for the bell. Winner by DQ: Roman Reigns After the match, Gallows and Anderson go for Magic Killer but Reigns counters and hits a suplex on Gallows. Reigns tosses Gallows to the floor and hits him with a Superman punch when he returns to the apron. Anderson comes in with a steel chair but Reigns boots him in the face. Reigns stands tall with the chair as his music hits. Gallows and Anderson retreat and look on fro the ramp. Still to come, Henry vs. Strowman. Plus, the Festival of Friendship. We get a video package looking at The Best Friends. We go to commercial. Back from the break and the announcers discuss the new documentary with HBO on Andre the Giant. Kofi Kingston vs. Bo Dallas We go to the ring and out comes Kofi Kingston with Big E and Xavier Woods. Bo Dallas waits in the ring. They cut promos knocking Bo and promoting potential New Day ice cream. They have the blueprints for the ice cream and will share the details after Kofi makes quick work of Bo. The match starts and Kofi sends Bo to the floor with a dropkick as fans chant for ice cream. Bo ends up with the ice cream blueprints. Big E and Woods beg him not to rip them up but he does anyway. Kofi goes over the top rope and takes Bo out. Kofi re-enters the ring but Bo decks him. Bo drops Kofi with a neckbreaker off the ropes for 2 close pin attempts. Bo stands tall before taking Kofi to the corner. Kofi ends up catching Bo with a SOS for the easy win. Winner: Kofi Kingston After the match, The New Day enters the ring and fills Bo’s mouth with Booty O’s cereal before celebrating the win. Charly Caruso is backstage with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. He’s not worried about Jack Gallagher and will dismantle him at Fastlane. Neville mentions he will face TJ Perkins on 205 Live this week. Gallagher appears and has words with Neville. Neville says he’s just a boy and out of his depth. Neville says Gallagher is simply not on his level. Gallagher tells him to calm down and says they will find out at Fastlane. Gallagher disses Neville before walking off. We get another video package for the Best Friends. Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar Back from the break and Austin Aries is on commentary. Noam Dar waits in the ring with Alicia Fox as Jack Gallagher makes his way out. The bell rings and they go at it. Gallagher takes it to the corner but is forced to back off. They lock up again and Gallagher has some early offense but Dar takes control. Dar works Gallagher over in the corner as Fox looks on. Dar works on the leg now. Dar keeps control and covers for a 2 count. Gallagher with a few counters before nailing a pair of dropkicks. Dar runs into a headbutt and goes down. Gallagher follows up with a running corner dropkick for the win. Winner: Jack Gallagher After the match, Gallagher stands tall as we go to replays. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville comes out to the stage as pyro goes off and his music plays. Neville raises the title as Gallagher stares him down from the ring. We see a limousine pulling up to the arena in the back. Samoa Joe steps out. Triple H steps out of the other side and they walk into the arena together. Cole says he hopes to get an interview with them. Still to come tonight, Emma is back as Emmalina. We go to commercial. Back from the break and we get a video package for the Best Friends. We go to the stage and out comes Emma making her return as Emmalina. She says we’ve waited 17 weeks for the makeover from Emma to Emmalina but now we will see the makeover from Emmalina to Emma. She walks to the back as some fans boo. Charly is backstage with Bayley. She has a good, nervous energy tonight and mentions that she and Charlotte will be in the main event tonight. Bayley says she came close at the Royal Rumble but tonight, she’s going to the jackpot in Las Vegas and achieve her dream. Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens are backstage. Jericho asks if Owens is ready for the Festival of Friendship. Jericho says it’s going to be huge. He apparently has surprises lined up. Triple H walks up and wants to talk, but only Owens. It seems like Jericho doesn’t like this. Triple H and Owens leave together. Back from the break and we see Triple H talking to Kevin Owens but we can’t hear what they’re saying. Braun Strowman vs. Mark Henry We go to the ring and out first comes Braun Strowman. Mark Henry is out next. They have words in the middle of the ring before locking up and then breaking. They lock up and break again before coming face to face. Braun knees him in the gut and fights Henry into the corner. Henry fights out and works Braun into the opposite corner. Braun gets in a cheap shot and drops Henry with a clothesline. Braun keeps control and mocks Henry. Braun keeps Henry grounded now. Henry makes it back up but Braun drops him with a big forearm over the chest. Henry blocks another shot to the chest. Henry fights back with big rights. Henry splashes Braun in the corner. Henry with another splash. Henry scoops Braun for the World’s Strongest Slam but Braun shifts his weight and falls on top of Henry. Braun fights Henry off and dropkicks him. Braun scoops Henry and hits the powerslam for the win. Winner: Braun Strowman After the match, Braun stands tall as Roman Reigns’ music hits and here he comes to the ring. Braun blasts Reigns off the apron and tells him to bring it. Reigns stares Braun down and goes back to the apron. Reigns catches Braun and drops his neck over the top rope. Reigns enters the ring and nails a Superman punch but Braun is still standing. Reigns with another Superman punch to send Braun to one knee. Reigns goes for a spear but Braun catches him with a running powerslam. Braun leaves the ring as his music hits and Reigns tries to recover. Still to come, Bayley vs. Charlotte in the main event. We see Samoa Joe getting ready for a backstage interview. They air another video package on the Best Friends before going back to commercial. Cesaro and Sheamus are backstage warming up with Bayley when Enzo Amore and Big Cass walk in. They argue about what happened last week to set up a match. We go backstage to Michael Cole for a sitdown interview with Samoa Joe. Joe says he came here to hurt people and the only person’s opinion he cares about is Triple H. Cole asks why he thinks Triple H chose this moment to take Joe from WWE NXT to RAW. Joe says his results speak for themselves. Cole says people think Joe is here because Triple H is scared of Seth Rollins. Joe goes on about what he’s done and how no one else coming out of NXT has been like him. Joe says he’s wreaked havoc for 18 years but WWE was scared to hire him. He gives Rollins props but says he couldn’t last two minutes in the ring with him. Joe doesn’t care who they put in front of him, he will destroy them. Joe says Rollins is going to miss WrestleMania for the second year in a row, all thanks to him. Cole asks about Rollins saying he’s going to return to slay Triple H. Joe asks if this interview is about him or Triple H. He keeps hearing Triple H’s name brought up and it’s getting annoying. Joe says if Rollins does come back, he has no problem putting Rollins back on the shelf. Cole asks about Joe’s debut match against Roman Reigns last week. Joe touts the victory and says in two weeks he beat The Man and The Guy, and in the 18 years prior he’s beaten up everyone else. Joe says he’s here to wreck shop and take everything from everyone. Joe says he’s not like Sami Zayn, just happy to be on RAW, he’s here to make a statement and it’s simple – no one on the roster can stand toe-to-toe with him. Cole brings up guys from the past like Batista, Randy Orton, Rollins and Shawn Michaels that Triple H had a relationship with, only to see those relationships go sour. Joe says the difference between him and those Superstars is they needed Triple H to prop them up and get the job done. Joe says he’s not them, he doesn’t need Triple H’s help. He comes in and gets the job done all on his own. Finally, Triple H has someone he can rely on because Joe knows what’s best for business. Joe says if anyone gets in his way, they will find out why The Creator unleashed The Destroyer. Joe walks off. Sami Zayn vs. Rusev We go to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Rusev with Lana. Rusev is still wearing the protective mask for his nose. Back and forth to start. Sami avoids a kick and they lock up again. Rusev takes Sami to the mat and keeps him grounded. Rusev with a 1 count. Fans chant for Lana as the match starts slow. Sami fights up and out, going on to send Rusev to the floor with a dropkick. Sami runs the ropes and nails a dive. They bring it back in and Rusev nails a big kick to send Sami back to the floor. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Rusev is still in control. Sami tries to fight out of a bear hug but Rusev hits a fall-away slam. Rusev’s face guard falls off. They end up top as Sami unloads. Sami headbutts Rusev to the mat. Sami jumps but rolls through. Rusev with an enziguri for a 2 count. Rusev with two more pin attempts. They trade shots in the corner now. Rusev knocks Sami down and hits another running splash in the corner. Rusev charges again but Sami moves and Rusev goes over the post, to the floor. Rusev pulls Sami from the apron and clotheslines him on the floor. Rusev brings it back in the ring but Sami ends up catching him with a Helluva Kick for the win out of nowhere. Winner: Sami Zayn After the match, Sami celebrates as we get replays. Charly is waiting for him on the stage. She asks if this was a boost of confidence. Sami felt like he had momentum going into the WWE United States Title match and losing sucked, even though Kevin Owens interfered. Sami says tonight was a step in the right direction, a huge win over a huge opponent. Sami goes on about not staying down and brings up Samoa Joe’s comments from earlier. Sami knocks Joe and says he’s not a sellout like Joe. Sami says the one thing on everyone’s mind this time of year is WrestleMania… the music hits and Sami waits for Joe to come out. Sami waits but Joe doesn’t appear. Joe comes running from near the announcers and attacks Sami from the side. Joe beats Sami down and sends him face first into the big screen. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch and takes Sami down. Sami goes to sleep and Joe breaks the hold. Joe stands tall over Sami to a mixed reaction. Joe tells Sami to put respect on his name if he’s going to say it. We see Charlotte backstage warming up for the main event. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Cole leads us to the WWE Hall of Fame video package for Teddy Long. Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari We go to the ring and out comes Akira Tozawa. Austin Aries is back on commentary. Brian Kendrick has joined them. Ariya Daivari is out next. Back and forth to start. Tozawa is really trying to get his chants over. They go at it and Daivari drops Tozawa on his head for a close 2 count. Daivari mounts Tozawa with strikes and drops a big knee for another pin attempt. Tozawa makes a comeback and nails a big dive to the floor. Tozawa brings it back in the ring and goes to the top. Tozawa is forced to roll through. He kicks Daivari but misses another. Tozawa hits the bridging German suplex on Daivari for the win. Winner: Akira Tozawa After the match, Kendrick stands up at the announcers table and applauds Tozawa as he celebrates the win. We go to replays. Still to come, the Festival of Friendship. We get another video package on Owens and Jericho. Back from the break and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho introduces the Festival of Friendship. A group of Vegas showgirls come out first. Jericho is out next with The List and a mic. Jericho introduces his best friend, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Owens comes out but it looks like he’s not sure about this festival. Jericho dances to the ring with the showgirls right behind him. Owens is trailing behind them and he’s not thrilled. Jericho enters the ring, which is all done up in red. There’s a TV screen and a few items being covered. Owens enters the ring but he’s still not excited. Jericho has several gifts to prove how much Owens means to him. He wanted to have something special created. He scoured the globe and found a Norwegian artist, Ralph Guggenheim, to create a statue. Jericho reveals the statue and it’s a minimalist piece with the two of them intertwined. Jericho says he paid $7,000 for it. Jericho next reveals a painting of the two, a Best Friends version of The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo. Owens is horrified. Fans chant “yes!” at the painting, which Jericho calls The Creation of Kevin. Jericho mentions Owens hanging this in his house but Owens would never do such a thing because he has kids and Jericho doesn’t even have pants on in the painting. Jericho isn’t done. He’s hired Friendship The Magician from Vegas. A goofy guy in a bad suit comes in the ring with cheap magic tricks. Owens isn’t impressed but Jericho asks the crowd to give it up for Friendship. Owens says he got his 9 year old son a magic kit for Christmas and he can do the same trick. Jericho agrees that Friendship’s act wasn’t that impressive. Friendship The Magician makes The List. Jericho sends the magician on his way and admits he found him on Craigslist. Jericho says the real gift he should’ve given Owens was to make sure Bill Goldberg doesn’t make it to their match at Fastlane. Jericho says he’s going to handle that tonight. He calls Goldberg to the ring and we go to commercial. Back from the break and Jericho and Owens are waiting for Goldberg. His music hits but Gillberg makes his return to the company. Gillberg heads to the ring but Owens meets him on the ramp and beats him up. Owens leaves Gillberg laying at ringside. Owens goes back in and says he thought the whole point of this was to call Goldberg out and beat the hell out of him together. Owens doesn’t understand what just happened. Fans chant for Gillberg now. Owens doesn’t understand and wants Jericho to explain. Jericho says he thought the Gillberg thing was funny. Jericho says he did all of this for Owens, he just wanted to show everyone how much Owens meant to him. Jericho says he’s had so much working with Owens in the past year and that’s made it one of his favorite years in his career. Jericho says he’s never had chemistry with anyone like he has with Owens. Jericho thanks Owens for making everything better. Jericho guarantees he will help Owens come out on top at Fastlane. Jericho says Owens will beat Goldberg because he has his back because they’re best friends. Jericho says they’re brothers and he loves Owens. Owens apologizes and says he loves Jericho too. They hug. He knows he’s going to walk out of Fastlane as champion. Owens feels bad now. He got Jericho something too but it’s nothing compared to what Jericho did for him. Owens hands Jericho the gift and says it comes from the heart. It’s a new List. Jericho says the other list was getting beat up and full. Jericho stops and asks why his name is on this list. He turns it over and sees that it’s a KO list. Owens attacks Jericho and beats him down. Owens destroys the props and goes to the floor where Jericho is. Owens throws The List at him and launches him into the barrier. Owens keeps up the attack and stands tall as fans boo. Owens grabs Jericho and powerbombs him into the apron. Owens brings Jericho into the ring and throws him head first into the TV screen. A big “holy shit” chant breaks out. Referees tend to Jericho as Owens makes his exit and fans boo. We go to commercial. Back from the break and we see what just happened with Owens and Jericho. We see Jericho loaded up on a stretcher and taken away by ambulance. The announcers play up the seriousness of the situation. Enzo Amore vs. Cesaro We go to the ring and out comes Enzo Amore and Big Cass. They cut promos on Sheamus and Cesaro before we go to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Cesaro first. Sheamus is right behind him and they head to the ring together. Cesaro takes control with a big uppercut early on. Cesaro with a gutwrench slam in front of Cass. Enzo goes to the floor and comes back in for a pin attempt but Cesaro overpowers him and drops him into a big backbreaker. Cesaro with a double stomp to the gut. Cesaro with a running uppercut in the corner and a big chop. Cesaro with another running uppercut. Cesaro runs into a boot. Enzo catches him in a big DDT. Cass rallies for Enzo but Cesaro rolls out of the way. Enzo runs the ropes but Cesaro catches him in a big uppercut for the win. Winner: Cesaro After the match, Sheamus stands tall with Cesaro as Cass comes in. They have words and Sheamus shoves Cass but Cesaro backs him away. Cass checks on Enzo as we go to replays. Enzo and Cass leave as Cesaro and Sheamus look on from the ring. Saxton leads us to a Black History Month video for Rosa Parks. Charlotte is backstage walking to the ring. She stops and sees Sasha Banks, saying she should be banned from backstage for bringing down morale. They have words and Charlotte points to Sasha’s injured knee, saying she can’t walk the walk. Charlotte tells Sasha to have a seat and watch how it’s done. Back to commercial. RAW Women’s Title Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair Back from the break and out comes Bayley for tonight’s main event. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. They lock up and go to the ropes. They lock up again and Charlotte takes control, taking Bayley to the mat. They trade holds but Charlotte shows Bayley up. Charlotte poses but Bayley comes from behind for a 1 count. Bayley with an arm drag to keep Charlotte grounded. More back and forth on the mat. Charlotte goes to the ropes for a breather. Bayley goes right after her. Charlotte shoves her in the corner. Bayley fires right back with a smack that sends Charlotte to the floor for another breather. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Charlotte is in control but Bayley turns it around and unloads. Charlotte ends up launching the back of Bayley’s neck into the turnbuckles. Charlotte mounts Bayley with rights now. Charlotte keeps control and works on the neck. Bayley comes back with a jawbreaker but Charlotte cuts her comeback off. Charlotte with the backbreaker – neckbreaker combo, holding it into a neck submission. Charlotte with another neckbreaker. Charlotte keeps control and drops Bayley with a hard chop. Charlotte with a standing Dragon Sleeper now. Bayley makes it to the ropes and reverses the hold. It’s broken but Bayley kicks her into the corner. Charlotte ends up knocking Bayley off the apron with a big boot as she tries to make another comeback. Charlotte goes out and sends Bayley into the barrier. Charlotte goes to the top of the barrier and crashes into Bayley with a moonsault. Charlotte brings it back in the ring but Bayley kicks out at 2. Charlotte covers for another 2 count. Charlotte with another pin attempt as she shows frustration. They trade shots now. Bayley blocks a boot and unloads. Charlotte stops her with a chop. Charlotte with a boot to the back. They collide in mid-air and both go down. Bayley gets up and unloads for the comeback. Bayley with a big suplex. Bayley hits the springboard elbow for a close 2 count. Bayley with more offense until Charlotte suckers her in. Bayley comes right back with a side suplex. Bayley goes to the top and hits the big elbow drop for another close 2 count. Charlotte comes back and hits a boot. Charlotte goes to the top but Bayley cuts her off. Bayley climbs up and nails the top rope hurricanrana for a 2 count. Dana Brooke appears on the apron but Bayley knocks her. Bayley counters Charlotte and gets the Figure Four applied on Charlotte. Dana rakes Bayley in the eyes and the hold is broken. Fans boo. Charlotte applies the Figure Four and bridges it into the Figure Eight. Sasha Banks runs down and breaks a crutch over Dana’s break. She nails Charlotte and the hold is broken. Bayley hits the Bayley-to-Belly suplex for the win and the title. Winner and New RAW Women’s Champion: Bayley After the match, Bayley’s music hits as Sasha looks on. Bayley celebrates with the title. Sasha hits the ring to join her and they both get emotional as we go to replays. We come back and the celebration continues as fans cheer for Bayley. RAW goes off the air with the new champion celebrating. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. 