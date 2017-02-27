mainpage

View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE RAW Report – 2/27/17 Share this article: 0 votes We’re live from Green Bay as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

The music hits as the cameras start following Bill Goldberg from the back. He hits the arena and fans pop as JoJo makes the introduction. Goldberg thanks the crowd and cuts a promo on taking the WWE Universal Title from Kevin Owens in six days, then taking it to WrestleMania 33 to defend against Brock Lesnar. Goldberg promises everyone, including his wife, his son, the fans and Owens – he will deliver, so he’ll see Owens on Sunday. The music hits and out comes the WWE Universal Champion to interrupt. Owens says Goldberg was missing last week but now he’s here and Owens can say what he wants to his face. Owens is speaking from the stage as Goldberg looks on from the ring. Owens goes on and warns Goldberg – you are next, next in the evolution of Kevin Owens as Universal Champion. Goldberg mocks Owens for his wonderful & moving speech. Goldberg says the speech did nothing but piss him off. Goldberg calls Owens to the ring for a fight. Owens marches to the ring and proposes a Street Fight but remembers he’s in Green Bay and says Green Bay doesn’t deserve to see him fight. Owens says he and Goldberg will fight this Sunday and he can’t wait for the moment the referee counts to three, then Owens stands over Goldberg with his title. Owens says the Goldberg chants will die at Fastlane. Owens drops the mic and makes his exit as his music plays. Goldberg hits the corners and poses for the fans. Still to come, Seth Rollins will be here to talk to Corey Graves in the ring. We see The New Day backstage walking. We go to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They talk about The New Day hosting WrestleMania 33 and say they have a lot on their plate but we should focus what’s in our bowls. They talk up Booty-O’s cereal but they’re aware that we want much more. Kofi says we want that ice cream. They tease the ice cream and go to dance until the music interrupts and out come The Shining Stars. The New Day vs. Jinder Mahal and Rusev Primo and Epico are out. Big E has their music cut. Xavier has a red envelope. He says they made a mistake, The Shining Stars aren’t facing them tonight. They have a match later… against Big Show. They reveal that Rusev and Jinder Mahal are their opponents. This was a parody of the Oscars botch on Sunday night. Rusev and Jinder are out with Lana next. Woods starts off with Jinder and they go at it. Big E tags in for some double teaming. Woods hits the Honor Roll and Big E covers for a 2 count. Woods leaps off the apron and takes out a running Rusev. Big E splashes Jinder from the apron and The New Day dances at ringside as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Rusev has control of Woods. Woods fights out but Rusev catches him with knees to the gut. Rusev with a big fall-away slam for a 2 count as Lana barks orders at ringside. Jinder tags in to keep up the attack on Woods. Jinder drops a knee and covers for a 2 count. Jinder keeps Woods grounded now. Rusev comes back in and keeps Woods down. He poses but fans boo him. Woods fights back but Rusev stops him from tagging. Rusev with shoulders to the gut in the corner. More back and forth as Big E finally gets the hot tag. The finish sees Jinder get pinned as he’s distracted by Rusev tending to Lana. Winners: The New Day After the match, The New Day make their exit as Rusev and Jinder argue in the ring. Still to come, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Dana Brooke and Charlotte Flair. We go to commercial. Enzo Amore and Big Cass are backstage. Cass is trying to get them to focus on Sunday’s title shot but Enzo is all over the place as usual. Cesaro and Sheamus are backstage having words over their #1 contenders loss last week. Samoa Joe appears. He says it’s been a while since he’s seen Cesaro. He says Cesaro is still desperately grasping for the brass ring while he came into WWE with it around his neck. Cesaro says Joe is only carrying Triple H’s jockstrap. They have more words and Joe walks off. Sheamus says he’d love to Brogue Joe’s head off but Cesaro assures him he’s got this. Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley are backstage. Stephanie called Foley in to apologize to him but she gives him more of a pep talk. She mentioned how Triple H ended Foley’s career on this night several years ago. She says Triple H gets stronger every year but Foley continues to fall and is just a shell of his former self. She goes on and says she believes Foley knows he gets more feeble and more pathetic with every step, and he doesn’t even live up to his own expectations. Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Dar Back from a break and out comes Akira Tozawa. Austin Aries is out for commentary with Cole and Graves. We see video from earlier today with Brian Kendrick talking about how Tozawa needed to be taught a lesson last week. Noam Dar is out next with Alicia Fox. Lots of back and forth to start. Tozawa ends up hitting a big dive on Dar as Fox looks on. Tozawa brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Tozawa lands on his feet but meets Dar with kicks. Tozawa ducks Dar and nails the German for the win. Winner: Akira Tozawa After the match, Tozawa stands tall as we go to replays. We come back and Kendrick attacks Tozawa from behind. Kendrick launches him into the ring post and keeps up the attack. Kendrick takes a mic as fans boo. Kendrick says that was lesson #3 and even though Tozawa won his match, he needs eyes in the back of his head and he doesn’t. Kendrick says even though the match is ended, the match isn’t over. He hopes Tozawa is learning his lessons. Still to come, Charlotte and Dana vs. Sasha and Bayley. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Foley is backstage looking upset. Joe walks up and asks what’s wrong, if he’s having a nice day. Foley says he’s not having a nice day and he hasn’t had a nice 7 months as General Manager. Foley goes on and says he used to be a fan of Joe but now he sees nothing but Triple H’s puppet. Joe insists he listens to no one. Foley puts him in a match against Cesaro later tonight. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Charlotte and Nia Jax We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair and Dana Brooke. Charlotte takes the mic and says she thought Bayley was going to do the right thing and hand over the title last week but she proved that she just greedy. Charlotte goes on and says Bayley has been playing the fans. They boo Charlotte. She keeps talking until the music interrupts and out comes the RAW Women’s Champion. Bayley hits the ring as fans chant her name. Charlotte calls her a cheater. Bayley says she’s a champion. She knows she did the right thing last week and if Charlotte thinks her WWE journey ends here, she’s wrong. Bayley says once one dream is achieved you move onto the next one and her next dream is… she points up at the WrestleMania 33 sign. Charlotte is tired of hearing about Bayley’s dreams. Charlotte says she’s going to regain her title at Fastlane and then buy Bayley’s dad a front row ticket to watch her dreams get crushed. The music interrupts and out comes Sasha Banks. Sasha rips on Charlotte and defends Bayley. Sasha says she’s tired of Charlotte’s stupid face and that gets a “stupid face” chant going. Sasha is ready for the tag match. Charlotte says they do have a match but Dana isn’t her partner, this woman is… out comes Nia Jax. Dana doesn’t look happy. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Nia is in with Sasha. Nia takes control and wants Bayley. Bayley comes in and gets slammed. Bayley slides out of a move and takes Nia to the corner. She mounts her with strikes as fans count along. Nia sends Bayley to the mat. Bayley dropkicks her. Sasha tags herself in for a double team attempt but Nia takes them both out. Nia takes Bayley to the corner and Charlotte tags back in. Charlotte drops Bayley with a big chop for a 2 count. Sasha comes back in for the double team and a 2 count. Charlotte turns it around and taunts Bayley. Sasha counters a move and sends Charlotte flying with scissors. Sasha keeps control for a 2 count. Sasha talks trash and takes her back to the corner as Bayley tags in. Dana tries to interfere but it backfires. Charlotte ends up on the floor. Bayley goes to the floor and hits the Bayley-to-Belly on Dana before we go to commercial. Back from the break and Sasha dropkicks Nia a few times. Nia sends her to the corner with a headbutt. Sasha avoids a splash. Sasha unloads and goes for the arm drag out of the corner but Nia blocks it and nails a shoulder to the gut. Nia with two big elbow drops and a 2 count. Charlotte comes back in and keeps Sasha down. Cole says Dana was taken to the back for medical attention and may have suffered a rib injury from the Bayley suplex. Sasha stops a double team with boots. Bayley gets the hot tag and unloads on Charlotte. Bayley goes on and covers for a 2 count. Charlotte dumps Bayley to the apron. Bayley fights back and drops Charlotte on the second rope. Bayley goes to the top and doesn’t see Nia tag in. Bayley ends up on Nia’s back with a chinlock. Nia slams her to the mat. Bayley knocks Charlotte off the apron but Nia floors her. Nia knocks Sasha off the apron. Sasha comes off the second rope but Nia catches her. Nia slams Sasha on top of Bayley. Nia with the big leg drop on Bayley for the pin. Winners: Nia Jax and Charlotte After the match, Nia stands tall over Bayley. Sasha is down on the floor. Charlotte comes in the ring to stand beside Nia as we go to replays. We come back to Bayley checking on Sasha as Nia makes her exit. Still to come, Graves talks to Rollins in the ring. Foley is backstage with Braun Strowman. Foley says he can’t give Strowman competition tonight. Braun says he doesn’t want that, he wants a contract. He’s been flooring Roman Reigns for weeks and knows he’s going to break soon. Braun wants a contract so Reigns can’t tuck his tail and run. Foley doesn’t see that happening but if Braun wants to stand in the middle of the ring and sign a dotted line, be his guest but don’t blame Foley if it doesn’t go how he wants. Braun wants it tonight, or else. He walks off. Still to come, Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows. Back to commercial. Luke Gallows vs. Big Cass Back from the break and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Enzo Amore and Big Cass are out next. Back and forth for several minutes. Enzo cheers Cass on as he unloads in the corner. Cass with a big tackle. Cass splashes Gallows and nails a fall-away slam. Cass with another big running corner splash. Cass with a sidewalk slam and the Empire Elbow. Anderson distracts Cass and attacks Enzo. Enzo sends Anderson into the steel steps. Cass turns around to Gallows coming at him but he turns it around and drops him with a boot. Cass gets the pin on Gallows for the pin. Winner: Big Cass After the match, we get replays as Enzo and Cass talk trash from the ring. The announcers plug the WWE Network. Titus O’Neil vs. Sheamus Back from a break and we see video of a backstage altercation earlier today that led to this match. Titus O’Neil is out first followed by Sheamus. Titus attacks Sheamus as soon as he hits the apron. Titus destroys Sheamus at ringside and brings him in. The bell rings and Titus goes to work but Sheamus nails a Brogue Kick out of nowhere for the easy win. Winner: Sheamus After the match, we get replays as Sheamus stands tall. Still to come, Joe vs. Cesaro. Also, Rollins will speak. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Corey Graves is in the ring. He leads us to a video package on Seth Rollins and Triple H. We come back and Graves introduces his guest, Seth Rollins. Out he comes using one crutch. Rollins takes a seat with Graves. Graves asks how the knee is doing and how rehab is. Rollins says it’s doing well and he hopes to be coming back soon. Rollins says the rehab has been intense but it is what it is – it’s medicine, not magic. Graves asks Rollins where his head is right now. Rollins says that’s tricky. To be honest, it sucks. Rollins wondered if maybe he deserves this. Rollins says two years ago he ended WrestleMania with the title and it was the greatest moment of his life but he keeps asking himself in the mirror, what did he sacrifice for that moment? A CM Punk chant actually starts up as Rollins is talking. Rollins says he should’ve known better on Triple H stabbing him in the back but he let his ego get in the way. Rollins goes on and says he’s been feeling like this is all his fault. Graves says according to Joe and Triple H, Rollins will be missing WrestleMania. Graves asks Rollins if he will be there. Rollins says right now… he cuts himself off and looks a bit emotional. Rollins says right now it’s not looking great, it doesn’t look like doctors will clear him in time for WrestleMania. Fans boo. Rollins shakes his head. The music hits and out comes Triple H to a big pop. Triple H is smiling. Rollins stands up with the crutch and waits for a fight. Triple H says it really is good to see Rollins because the last time he saw him, he didn’t think we’d ever see him again. Samoa Joe is now standing on the other side of the ring. Triple H introduces him. Triple H is on the apron now. He has an answer for Graves’ last question – Rollins will not be at WrestleMania. Fans boo. Triple H tells Rollins not to listen to the fans because they will just get him in trouble. Triple H says if Rollins knows what’s best for him, he won’t be at WrestleMania. Triple H can’t believe Rollins is just now realizing that this is all his fault. Triple H goes on and on, saying he used to call Rollins the future but now he’s the past. Triple H calls Rollins another washed-up Superstar that’s worthless. He tells Rollins to salvage what’s left. Triple H tells Rollins to listen because this will be the most pivotal decision he makes of his career. Triple H warns Rollins not to come to WrestleMania, not to call him out. Triple H says he’s done playing, he’s done warning Rollins. He says if Rollins shows up or calls him out at WrestleMania, Triple H swears it will be the last thing he ever does in a WWE ring. Rollins says he told Stephanie last month he has nothing to lose and that still stands. Rollins says he will be at WrestleMania. Fans pop. Rollins says if it’s the last thing he ever does, then he swears it will be the last thing that Triple H ever does as well. He drops the mic and they face off, Triple H still on the apron. Rollins’ music hits as Triple H walks down the steps and makes his exit. Joe joins him. Rollins looks on as Joe and Triple H leave together. Still to come, the Braun vs. Roman contract signing. Back to commercial. Big Show vs. The Shining Stars Back from the break and out comes The Shining Stars. Big Show is out next for this Handicap Match. The bell rings and they try to sell him some real estate but he’s not having it. Show goes to work on both opponents. They finally double team Show and get him to one knee. Primo comes off the top but Show knocks him out of the air and pulls Epico back in. Show ends up hitting the knockout punch on Epico and a chokeslam to Primo for the pin. Winner: Big Show After the match, Show makes his exit while The Shining Stars are laid out. Saxton leads us to a Black History Month video on Martin Luther King Jr. Tony Nese is backstage warming up when Neville walks in. They have a tag match tonight and Neville wants to make sure the purpose is clear – put Jack Gallagher in his place before the title match on Sunday at Fastlane. Neville asks Nese if he understands. Nese says that is the concern for Neville but as far as far as he’s concerned, he’s going to do what’s best for The Premier Athlete. Neville tells him not to screw this up and walks off. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Cole leads us to a video package for Austin Aries coming to the RAW cruiserweight division soon. Jack Gallagher and TJ Perkins vs. Neville and Tony Nese Aries joins Cole and Graves for commentary as Jack Gallagher makes his way out with TJ Perkins. Tony Nese is out next with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. The bell rings and Neville immediately sends Gallagher out. Perkins unloads on Neville. Perkins inadvertently knocks Gallagher off the apron and Neville turns it around. Nese comes in but gets dropped with a kick. Gallagher tags in with dropkicks to Nese. Gallagher with a crossbody for a 2 count as Neville breaks the pin. Perkins comes in but Neville cuts him off. Gallagher sends Neville to the apron. Perkins with the Detonation kick to Nese. Gallagher dropkicks Nese and applies a submission while staring at Neville, who backs away from making the save. Nese taps. Winners: Jack Gallagher and TJ Perkins After the match, Neville backs up the ramp while Gallagher and Perkins celebrate. Cole leads us to the video package for 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Still to come, Joe vs. Cesaro. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Sasha is backstage nursing her injuries from earlier with Bayley. Sasha mentions she will be at ringside for Charlotte vs. Bayley at Fastlane this Sunday. Stephanie McMahon appears and makes Sasha vs. Nia Jax for Fastlane. Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe We go to the ring and out first comes Cesaro. Samoa Joe is out next. The bell rings and they go at it. Cesaro with an early gutwrench suplex and a running uppercut. Joe dumps Cesaro out of the ring. Cesaro comes back and goes to the top for a crossbody and a 2 count. Cesaro with uppercuts now. Joe takes control and continues to focus on the knee as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Joe continues to dominate. Cesaro tries for a suplex and nails it to a pop. Joe ends up putting Cesaro in a kneebar. Cesaro turns it into a Sharpshooter but Joe jabs him and breaks it. Cesaro with a flying uppercut. Cesaro with a bunch of uppercuts in the corner and a big slam for a 2 count. Cesaro goes for the Cesaro Swing but it’s blocked. Cesaro with the double stomp for another close pin attempt. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer but Joe counters. Cesaro’s injured leg goes out on the ropes and he gets hung up. Joe kicks the leg into the rope. Joe with the Uranage for the win. Winner: Samoa Joe After the match, Joe stands tall as we go to replays. Joe heads to the back but is stopped by Charly Caruso on the stage. She asks how he’s made such a big impact on RAW in such a little amount of time. Joe says the answer is simple – he came to hurt people and tonight was Cesaro. Joe gives props to Cesaro but says he is not me. Joe says this is a reminder to everyone in the back – it doesn’t matter what you’ve accomplished, who you are or how much the people love you… Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins. When you come at The Destroyer, you… the music interrupts and Sami Zayn comes from the side and attacks Joe. Sami unloads on Joe and they brawl over to the side of the stage. Security tries to break them up. Joe lands a cheap shot. They’re separated until Sami comes flying off the stage and nails Joe and security. They’re finally kept apart as Sami’s music hits. Still to come, the contract signing for Braun vs. Roman. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Sami vs. Joe is confirmed for Fastlane. Mick Foley is in the ring for a contract signing. He’s quickly interrupted by the music as Braun Strowman makes his way out. Braun says Foley’s no longer needed. Foley says he may not be RAW GM for much longer but Braun will respect what he says until then. Braun rips Foley and calls him pathetic. Braun says when he tells Foley to leave the ring, he says it with the respect that a broken down suburban dad deserves. Foley snaps and says he’s had enough of being talked down to tonight. Foley gets in Braun’s face and says he will respect him as a Legend if nothing else. Braun laughs. Foley says Braun will learn to respect him, or else. Fans chant for Foley as Braun bullies Foley. The music hits and out comes Roman Reigns to the ring. Braun meets Reigns at ringside and they brawl with each other. Reigns gets knocked into the ring post and sent over the barrier. Braun beats Reigns through the crowd near the production area. Reigns fights back and nails a Superman punch off a few steps. Reigns spears Braun through the barrier and a camera man or security guard goes down. Reigns goes back into the ring and prepares to sign the contract. Braun stands up from the barrier and asks Reigns if that’s all he’s got. Braun enters the ring and Reigns nails a Superman punch. Reigns goes for a spear but Braun catches him and launches him into the turnbuckle. Reigns hits so hard the turnbuckle pops off and the top rope falls loose. Braun stands tall as some fans boo. Referees rush down to check on Reigns as we go to replays. Braun marches to the stage as Reigns starts to get to his feet. Braun looks back as Reigns is finally able to sign the contract. Braun walks to the back as Reigns’ music hits and we go to replays again. RAW goes off the air with Reigns recovering. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. 