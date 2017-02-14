LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN Share this article: 0 votes Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a video package looking back at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

We’re live from Anaheim, California with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips.

We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt as fans light the arena up. Wyatt hits the ring and a “you deserve it” chant breaks out. Wyatt laughs. Wyatt says “she” never said this would be easy. She warned him they would lie to him, they would try to denounce him, they would try to steal his gift. Wyatt says she was right, Sister Abigail always spoke the truth and so does he. Wyatt goes on and says he can truly say he has the whole damn world in his hand right now. Fans pop for Wyatt. Wyatt says too much power can be a very scary thing. Not for him but for all of us. Wyatt tells everyone to open their eyes and ears for him, walk by his side and he will lead us to paradise but stand in his way and you will burn in the fire. Wyatt welcomes us all to The Era of Wyatt. The music interrupts and out comes John Cena to a loud mixed reaction. Cena comes out and comments on how lively the crowd is tonight. Cena gives it up for the new WWE Champion. Cena realizes Wyatt has some followers in the arena tonight and says Wyatt’s done the job of brain-washing them, because they chanted “you deserve it” to him. The chant starts up again. Cena says no man deserves anything around here, they earn every single inch they get. Cena says Wyatt doesn’t have the whole world in his hands, the entire world is looking at the target on his shoulder. Cena wants to cut the chit-chat and have their match right now. The music hits and out comes AJ Styles to interrupt. AJ says Cena is wrong if he thinks he’s getting his rematch first. Fans chant for AJ as he walks to the ring and talks. AJ says Cena isn’t getting away with line-jumping tonight. AJ enters the ring and reminds us he’s already beat Cena several times. Styles says he knows he can beat Wyatt. Styles wants his one-on-one rematch for the WWE Title right now. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is out next as his music interrupts and a “yes!” chant breaks out. Bryan congratulates Wyatt on winning the WWE Title. Bryan says we have a conundrum on our hands – Cena and AJ are both owed rematches but we have promised the people of Anaheim a WWE Title match. Bryan makes Cena vs. Styles vs. Wyatt in a Triple Threat for the WWE Title as tonight’s main event. Cena, AJ and Wyatt have words as Bryan’s music hits. AJ isn’t happy but Cena looks ready to go. We go to the announcers for discussion on tonight’s show. Still to come, Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James. Also, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi will speak. We see SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha walking backstage. We go to commercial. Back from the break and an angry WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is backstage looking for Baron Corbin. American Alpha vs. The Ascension We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan for this non-title match. Konnor and Viktor are out next. Gable and Viktor start things off with a lock up. Gable takes Viktor down first and goes for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth. We go to commercial after American Alpha hits dropkicks to send their opponents out of the ring. Back from the break and Viktor is in control of Gable as The Ascension turned it around during the commercial. Gable fights back but Viktor whips him into the corner and he goes down. Viktor with a 2 count. Konnor comes in and floors Gable for another pin attempt. Konnor keeps Gable grounded now. Gable gets an opening after a hanging armbar. Viktor tags in and stops the tag to Jordan. Gable ends up getting the tag and in comes Jordan. Jordan knocks Konnor off the apron and unloads on Viktor. Konnor runs in but takes a big Alphaplex. Viktor also takes a suplex. Jordan misses the spear in the corner on Viktor. Konnor tags in for a big double team on Gable for a close 2 count. Alpha takes Konnor out and hits Grand Amplitude on Viktor for the win. Winners: American Alpha After the match, Gable and Jordan stand tall as we go to replays. Gable and Jordan raise their titles as fans pop. The Usos appear on the big screen and taunt the champions, warning them that they’re coming for them. The music hits and they wait for a fight but The Usos never come out. James Ellsworth and Carmella are backstage. Carmella still wants to take it easy and slow… Ambrose walks up and he’s still looking for Corbin. Ambrose gives Ellsworth some advice and says Carmella is using him, go try online dating or something. Carmella asks if Ellsworth is going to let this gas station attendance talk to her like that. Absolutely not… Daniel Bryan walks up and asks if there’s a problem. Ambrose has two – he wants Corbin and Ellsworth is dressed like a schmuck. Ambrose asks if he can beat Ellsworth up and Bryan thinks he can make that happen. Ambrose walks off. Bryan also leaves. Ellsworth wonders what just happened and Carmella says he just got the chance to teach Ambrose a lesson. Ellsworth doesn’t seem so sure. Still to come, Becky vs. Mickie. Back to commercial. Back from the break and the announcers mention 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who joins Kurt Angle and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express as confirmed names for this year. We go to the ring and James Ellsworth is out with Carmella. He tells fans to simmer down and not be rude as he introduces his special lady friend. Fans boo. He tells them not to boo Carmella because her only boo is him. He’s so lucky to have her accompany him to the ring because she makes his heart race and sing. Ellsworth gives it up for Carmella but the music hits and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose for a fight. Ellsworth waits but Ambrose doesn’t appear. We finally see Baron Corbin come out dragging Ambrose with him. Corbin beats up Ambrose but Ambrose fights back. Ambrose jumps off a production case and nails Corbin but Corbin catches him in a Deep Six, dropping him into a production area causing sparks to go off. Referees check on Ambrose as we go back to the announcers. Phillips leads us to backstage video of Natalya attacking Nikki Bella, knocking her into Maryse, after their double count out match at Elimination Chamber on Sunday night. Bryan is backstage with Nikki now. He says this stuff has to stop. Nikki says she’s just defending herself, Natalya won’t stop attacking her. Bryan has an idea that he thinks Nikki will like. Natalya walks up. Bryan says he thinks she will like the idea too. Natalya goes off about how Nikki always gets everything. Nikki says she’s lost it and she’s the reason why Team SmackDown lost at Survivor Series. Natalya ends up decking Nikki and a brawl breaks out. Security comes in to help Bryan break it up. Bryan isn’t happy. He makes Natalya vs. Nikki in a Falls Count Anywhere match for next week. Bryan storms off and they argue. Still to come, Cena vs. Styles vs. Wyatt. Back to commercial. Back from the break and we see what just happened with Ambrose and Corbin. Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Corbin now. He blames Ambrose on him not winning the WWE Title on Sunday night. Renee Young is backstage with Dolph Ziggler. He says what he did to Kalisto and Apollo Crews at Elimination Chamber was a warning to everyone in the New Era. He knocks the New Era and says he’s just getting started, and is a long way from being done. Ziggler says if he has to wipe out an entire generation to get his point across, he will. Ziggler says no one steals the show from him and no one steals his place but some people are about to get put in theirs. He walks off. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch We go to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch for this Elimination Chamber rematch. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Mickie James. They lock up and go at it to start. They trade holds and break. Mickie blows a kiss to Becky. Becky takes Mickie to the mat but she gets right up. Becky takes her down again. Becky keeps Mickie grounded now. Becky keeps control and bridges for a 2 count. Becky focuses on the arm but Mickie makes it to the ropes. The referee gets between them and Mickie goes for a cheap shot but Becky blocks it. Becky with a roll up for 2. More back and forth as Becky sends Mickie to the floor for a breather. Mickie comes in with a knee to the gut to turn it around. Becky drops her with an uppercut and hits two arm drags to take her back to the mat and work on the arm. Becky ends up sending Mickie to the floor with a springboard side kick. Becky goes to the floor but they collide with a double clothesline and both go down. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Mickie has Becky down in the ring. Becky finally makes a comeback. Becky with a back kick and more offense for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Mickie catches Becky in a flapjack. Mickie goes to the top but misses the senton. Becky hits her with a Bexploder suplex but Mickie kicks out at 2. Becky takes Mickie back to the top but they trade counters and Mickie gets knocked off the apron with a forearm. Mickie sells a shoulder injury now. Becky rolls her back into the ring. Mickie sells the injury and the referee checks on her as Becky watches. It looks like the referee is about to call the match when Mickie takes advantage of a distracted Becky and drops her with a kick for the win. Winner: Mickie James After the match, Mickie stands tall and taunts Becky as we go to replays. Becky looks on from the ring as Mickie leaves talking trash. Still to come, new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Back to commercial. 