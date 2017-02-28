Matt Hardy Announces TNA Departure, Backstage News on The Hardys Leaving

Share this article:

Similar to the situation that saw current TNA Impact Grand Champion Drew Galloway leave this week, current TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys did not physically receive new contracts until just a few weeks before their current deals were set to expire. A source blamed the late arrival on the change-over from TNA’s former parent company to Anthem Media. According to PWInsider, the brothers were reportedly not happy with the last-minute and rushed nature, and with some of the language in the contract.

The two sides reportedly verbally agreed to new terms back in December 2016 but word coming out of the company early this week was that they were leaving. Matt took to Twitter on Monday and confirmed that he is gone. You can see his tweets at the end of this post.

Matt has had “extreme creative control” over the “Broken” storylines on TNA TV and that likely would not have continued under the new TNA creative regime of Jeff Jarrett.

The new deals being offered to talents reportedly include a clause that would require talents to have outside appearances approved by the company, and would require the talent to pay TNA 10% of their earnings from that event. Another source stated that a “big money offer” was made to The Hardys one that would have seen them be one of the top paid, if not the top paid act, in the company, but if they didn’t want to sign then it was time to move on. It’s believed that The Hardys did not want to leave TNA as the schedule and the ability for Matt to travel with his family was a major benefit.

The Hardys have offered to come to this week’s Impact tapings in Orlando to drop the titles but as of this afternoon no agreement had been reached. This adds to the speculation that The Hardys may be returning to WWE. We do know that WWE has been interested in bringing the former WWE Tag Team Champions back.

My stint with @IMPACTWRESTLING was DELIGHTFUL. EXCEPTIONAL talent & locker room. A great, respectful team that worked hard in tough times. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

I wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best going forward, especially the INDUSTRIOUS talent. I hope they're all treated with respect & fairness. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

