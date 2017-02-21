Share this article:

New Collectible Toy Lines and Subscription Products Take Center Stage As Loot Crate “UnBoxes” New York Toy Fair



From WWE Superstars to Halo Icons,

Loot Crate Debuts Exclusive New Collectible Toys

February 21, 2017, New York, NY –https://www.lootcrate.com/, a worldwide leader in fan-commerce and curators of pop culture, gaming, and entertainment products and experiences, today announced the development of officially licensed collectible toys to be included in select subscription lines as limited edition series. Revealed for the first time at New York Toy Fair, Loot Crate’s new collectible toy series marks its expansion into toy manufacturing as a bespoke offering for licensed partners with the shared goal of delivering an unexpected, one-of-a-kind product for the most passionate collectors and fans.

“From design to manufacturing, our desire was to bring to life great IP in ways that excite the most passionate collectors and fans – these collectible toys have succeeded in that goal,” said Chris Davis, CEO of Loot Crate. “The trust that our partners have placed in Loot Crate and how fans have reacted to their debut inspires us to keep dreaming of new and exciting ways to deliver fan-tastic experiences to your front door.”

Loot Crate will be revealing these new limited edition collectible toys at Toy Fair as part of its WWE Slam Crate and Halo Legendary Crate subscription products, and will also be offering a sneak peek to how Loot Crate is bringing its curation expertise to the world of sports.

The WWE Slam Crate is the ultimate subscription crate for WWE fans with officially licensed merchandise you can’t find anywhere else. March’s WWE Slam Crate “Masters of the Mic” will feature WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as the first collectible toy of four in the WWE Slam Stars series developed by Loot Crate for WWE.

Loot Crate and 343 Industries will also be debuting its newest addition to its Halo Icons figure line, featured in the Halo Legendary Crate: the Arbiter. The Arbiter Halo Icons figure will appear in the “Great Schism” themed Halo Legendary Crate — commemorating the bloody civil war between the Elites and Brutes seen in Halo 2 — available to order on February 16th.

Loot Crate will be displaying these products at New York Toy Fair, February 18-21, 2017 at booth #5206.

About Loot Crate

Founded in 2012, Loot Crate™, Inc is a worldwide leader in fan-commerce whose mission is to unite the world through the shared celebration of fandom. Loot Crate partners with industry leaders in entertainment, gaming, sports and pop culture to imagine new products and experiences for their fans, and deliver them through monthly themed crates, digital and live community experiences and through original video content from Loot Crate Studios.

Loot Crate is committed to curating and creating a “for fans, by fans” membership experience for its growing subscriber base of more than 650,000 Looters worldwide, offering them exclusive merchandise created and curated by Loot Crate’s in-house product development teams, delivered month after month, year after year, with world-class customer support. For more information and to sign-up for a Loot Crate subscription, please visit http://www.lootcrate.com.

