The New Day Announced as WrestleMania 33 Hosts

The New Day will be hosting WrestleMania 33 from Orlando on April 2nd.

Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods made the announcement on TMZ Live today, as seen above.

Kofi said, “Our main goal is to have as much fun as possible because if were having fun, everybody’s having fun!”

