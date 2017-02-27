New Matches Added to WWE Fastlane, Updated Card for Sunday

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks has been announced for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The match was made by Stephanie McMahon after Sasha said she would be at ringside for the Charlotte vs. Bayley match.
Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn was also announced for Fastlane while Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann was announced for the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s show from Milwaukee:
WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens
RAW Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks
Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn
Kickoff Pre-show
Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More