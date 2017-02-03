New TNA X Division Champion Crowned on Open Fight Night (Video)

Trevor Lee defeated DJ Zema Ion in a Ladder Match to become the new TNA X Division Champion on this week’s “Open Fight Night” edition of Impact Wrestling.
This is Lee’s second run with the X Division Title. DJZ had been champion since the September 1st episode of Impact Wrestling.
Below are videos of Lee with the gold:
Your NEW #XDivision Champion… @TLee910 #OpenFightNight pic.twitter.com/9SUyFO6c7Q
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2017
#IMPACTonPOP@TLee910 pic.twitter.com/iNZ8WPCJiD
— What a Maneuver! (@WAManeuver) February 3, 2017
