New WWE NXT Ring Name, NXT Dark Match, John Cena Lands Magazine Cover, Brie Bella

Share this article:

0 votes

Brie Bella is forced to awkwardly dance to the sounds of nature after losing a bet over the NFL’s Super Bowl 51 in this new video:

The dark match before last night’s WWE NXT tapings at the University of Central Florida saw Ruby Riot, formerly known as Heidi Lovelace, defeat Kimber Lee.

John Cena has landed his 4th Muscle & Fitness magazine cover, seen below. The issue hits newsstands Monday, February 27th.

You CAN see @JohnCena grace the cover of @muscle_fitness for the FOURTH time, on newsstands next Monday, Feb. 27! https://t.co/eHpN9AZSDW pic.twitter.com/ETb7jq2WGy — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related