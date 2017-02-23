New WWE NXT Ring Name, NXT Dark Match, John Cena Lands Magazine Cover, Brie Bella

- Brie Bella is forced to awkwardly dance to the sounds of nature after losing a bet over the NFL’s Super Bowl 51 in this new video:
- The dark match before last night’s WWE NXT tapings at the University of Central Florida saw Ruby Riot, formerly known as Heidi Lovelace, defeat Kimber Lee.
-
John Cena has landed his 4th Muscle & Fitness magazine cover, seen below. The issue hits newsstands Monday, February 27th.
