New WWE NXT Ring Name, NXT Dark Match, John Cena Lands Magazine Cover, Brie Bella

Share this article:
0 votes
  • Brie Bella is forced to awkwardly dance to the sounds of nature after losing a bet over the NFL’s Super Bowl 51 in this new video:
  • The dark match before last night’s WWE NXT tapings at the University of Central Florida saw Ruby Riot, formerly known as Heidi Lovelace, defeat Kimber Lee.

  • John Cena has landed his 4th Muscle & Fitness magazine cover, seen below. The issue hits newsstands Monday, February 27th.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Share this article: