News for Tonight’s “Open Fight Night” Edition of TNA Impact Wrestling

Tonight’s edition of TNA Impact Wrestling will feature the return of the Open Fight Night theme. The following has been announced for tonight:
- Fallout from Race For The Case with The DCC, Jeff Hardy, Trevor Lee and Eli Drake winning briefcases
-
Jeff Hardy will kick off the show with his case
-
Sienna vs. Brooke Tessmacher
What will happen tonight? It's the return of #OpenFightNight to #IMPACTonPOP and it all gets started at 8P EST. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/d1BWrLL2m6
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2017
Animosity is certainly in the air between these two! What will happen at #OpenFightNight?
MORE: https://t.co/24IRGa2cym pic.twitter.com/ncC71eLvwU
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 31, 2017
The Charismatic Enigma @JeffHardyBrand will choose his match 1st at #OpenFightNight!
READ MORE: https://t.co/7UyqdJLX1k pic.twitter.com/oXy9mbzGgI
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 30, 2017
With case number 2 in hand- the #DCC will pick their match second! What will they choose?
READ MORE: https://t.co/I4NSZmeZuu pic.twitter.com/1agGfSv6hB
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 30, 2017
At #OpenFightNight– @TheEliDrake will be the 4th and final to pick his match. What will he choose?
MORE: https://t.co/T3BArJFO3B pic.twitter.com/qYxtPJ6Zla
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 30, 2017
Coming in at 3rd- @TLee910 will choose his match third at #OpenFightNight.
READ MORE: https://t.co/XQe9bHX9Zy pic.twitter.com/OZLjpw4Lbj
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 30, 2017
