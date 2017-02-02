close
TNA

News for Tonight’s “Open Fight Night” Edition of TNA Impact Wrestling

TNA by Middleton on add comment 115 views
Tonight’s edition of TNA Impact Wrestling will feature the return of the Open Fight Night theme. The following has been announced for tonight:

  • Fallout from Race For The Case with The DCC, Jeff Hardy, Trevor Lee and Eli Drake winning briefcases

  • Jeff Hardy will kick off the show with his case

  • Sienna vs. Brooke Tessmacher

