News for Tonight’s “Open Fight Night” Edition of TNA Impact Wrestling

0 votes

Tonight’s edition of TNA Impact Wrestling will feature the return of the Open Fight Night theme. The following has been announced for tonight:

Fallout from Race For The Case with The DCC, Jeff Hardy, Trevor Lee and Eli Drake winning briefcases

Jeff Hardy will kick off the show with his case

Sienna vs. Brooke Tessmacher

What will happen tonight? It's the return of #OpenFightNight to #IMPACTonPOP and it all gets started at 8P EST. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/d1BWrLL2m6 — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2017

Animosity is certainly in the air between these two! What will happen at #OpenFightNight? MORE: https://t.co/24IRGa2cym pic.twitter.com/ncC71eLvwU — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 31, 2017

With case number 2 in hand- the #DCC will pick their match second! What will they choose? READ MORE: https://t.co/I4NSZmeZuu pic.twitter.com/1agGfSv6hB — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 30, 2017

At #OpenFightNight– @TheEliDrake will be the 4th and final to pick his match. What will he choose? MORE: https://t.co/T3BArJFO3B pic.twitter.com/qYxtPJ6Zla — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 30, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More