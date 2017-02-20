News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Braun Strowman In Action, Samoa Joe, More

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.

Confirmed for tonight’s show is Braun Strowman vs. Big Show in the main event but no other matches have been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official RAW preview:

Strowman and Big Show to battle on Raw

Is Bayley’s Raw Women’s Championship victory tainted?

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho: Best friends no more

Who can stop Samoa Joe?

