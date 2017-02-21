News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Battle Royal Names, Falls Count Anywhere, More

Share this article:

0 votes

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.

Announced for tonight’s show is Nikki Bella vs. Natalya in a Falls Count Anywhere match plus a 10-man Battle Royal to determine WWE Champion Bray Wyatt’s opponent for WrestleMania 33. The 10-man match will feature John Cena, AJ Styles, The Miz, Luke Harper, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. WWE is also teasing Alexa Bliss vs. injured SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi for tonight.

On the 205 Live side for tonight, three matches have been announced – Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa, Mustafa Ali vs. Noam Dar and Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official SmackDown preview for tonight:

A 10-Man Battle Royal will determine WWE Champion Bray Wyatt’s opponent at WrestleMania

Nikki Bella and Natalya will square off in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Will injured SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi be ready to fend off Alexa Bliss?

How will The Usos destabilize SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha?

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related