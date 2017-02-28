News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Stip Matches, Segments, More

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.

Confirmed for SmackDown is Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James in a 2 of 3 Falls match, Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Chairs Match and John Cena on MizTV. 205 Live will see WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville give his State of 205 Live Address.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their SmackDown preview for tonight:

AJ Styles to battle Luke Harper for the right to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania

What will happen when John Cena comes to “Miz TV” tonight?

Becky Lynch to battle Mickie James in a Two of Three Falls Match

Will Apollo Crews get retribution on Dolph Ziggler in Chairs Match?

