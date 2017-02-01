Next Week’s WWE SmackDown Main Event, WWE Stars Bet on SB 51, Xavier Woods

- WWE NXT Superstars Tye Dillinger, Dash Wilder and Brennan Williams play WWE 2K17 with Xavier Woods in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:
- Kofi Kingston noted on Twitter that he and Xavier Woods have placed a bet on the upcoming NFL Super Bowl 51, featuring Kofi’s New England Patriots vs. Xavier’s Atlanta Falcons. The loser must wear the other team’s gear from head to toe.
Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion John Cena in a non-title match has been announced for next Tuesday’s SmackDown from Seattle.
