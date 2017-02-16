Paige – Alberto Del Rio Wedding Note, WWE RAW Superstar Out of Action for Six Months

Share this article:

As noted, Darren Young underwent surgery on February 9th in Birmingham, Alabama after suffering an elbow injury during a WWE Main Event taping in mid-January.

Young is expected to be out of action for around six months, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The injury will cause him to miss any kind of multi-man match at WrestleMania 33.

Paige and Alberto Del Rio are scheduled to be married in May, schedule permitting, according to The Observer. No word yet on if this will be filmed for WWE’s Total Divas. Paige proposed to Del Rio in the ring at an indie event in Puerto Rico last October but later received a ring from him in January of this year.

