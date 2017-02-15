Photos: The McMahon Family Visits The White House and Donald Trump

Share this article:

As noted, the US Senate confirmed Linda McMahon as the head of the Small Business Administration this week.

Linda brought the family, including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, his wife Marissa and Vince McMahon to the White House to meet her new boss, WWE Hall of Famer and President Donald Trump.

Below are photos from the meeting, which saw the grandkids bring a gift to Trump – a photo from his WrestleMania showdown with Vince a few years back.

This happened yesterday in Trump's office. I really wish Triple H would have found a way to be in the pic tho with Vince & Linda McMahon. pic.twitter.com/NEeHYeTzfz — Glenn Griffin (@rglenngriffin) February 15, 2017

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has stunned 46 percent of the people in this photo, including the president. pic.twitter.com/GKkz0cjB5d — Dan McQuade (@dhm) February 15, 2017

