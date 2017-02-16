Promo for Kassius Ohno’s WWE NXT Return, Match for Next Week’s NXT, Fans on WWE Shows

Share this article:

WWE NXT began airing promos for Kassius Ohno’s return on last night’s show, as seen below. We noted before that Triple H has announced Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode for the February 22nd tapings from the University of Central Florida.

This Fallout video from this week’s NXT features WWE UK competitor Pete Dunne talking to Dasha Fuentes about making a name for himself in the company. Dunne, who will face Mark Andrews next Wednesday night, is interrupted by NXT General Manager William Regal. Regal says making a name for himself is good but the way he acted in Blackpool won’t fly in NXT.

As seen below, 60% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s NXT a thumbs up with over 1200 votes while 56% of fans gave this week’s 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2900 votes and 75% of fans gave SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3300 votes.

