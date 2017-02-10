Promo and Matches for Tonight’s TNA “One Night Only: Joker’s Wild 2017” PPV

Share this article:

0 votes

The TNA “One Night Only: Joker’s Wild 2017” pay-per-view will premiere tonight on the Fite App and traditional pay-per-view platforms. A promo for the event is above and below are matches set to air:

Matt Hardy and Trevor Lee vs. Moose and Davey Richards

Bram and Eddie Kingston vs. Mahabali Shera and Robbie E

Jesse Godderz and Badd Bones vs. Rockstar Spud and Aron Rex

Michael Bennett and Braxon Sutter vs. Tyrus and Crazzy Steve

Jeff Hardy and DJ Zema Ion vs. Eli Drake and Paredyse

Eddie Edwards and Caleb Konley vs. Marshe Rockett and Andrew Everett

Allie and Lauren Van Ness vs. Jade and Sienna

Gauntlet Match with winners of tag team matches competing with $100,000 on the line

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related