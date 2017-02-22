The Rock on Calling CM Punk at RAW, WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Brie Bella Video

  • Below is the latest “Baby Watch” video with Brie Bella checking in at 30 weeks pregnant:
  • WWE NXT tapings will take place tonight from the University of Central Florida campus. These are the final tapings before “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Announced for the tapings is Shinsuke Nakamura’s TV return plus Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

  • The Rock tweeted the following on the post-RAW segment in Los Angeles this week that saw him call former WWE Champion CM Punk and leave a voicemail. As noted, fans were chanting for Punk after Rock announced that the “Fighting With My Family” scene being filmed was based on Paige defeating AJ Lee for the WWE Divas Title.

