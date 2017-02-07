More on The Rock and WWE Studios Teaming for Movie on Paige’s Family, Actress Revealed

Share this article:

As noted, The Rock announced today that his Seven Bucks Productions company is partnering with WWE Studios and Film 4 to release a movie based on Paige and her family of pro wrestlers in the UK. The movie is inspired by the “The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family” documentary seen above. You can check out Rock’s full announcement on why he’s getting involved with the movie at this link.

Deadline reports that the comedy-drama will use the same “Fighting With My Family” title as the documentary. The Rock will have a role in the movie while rising actress Florence Pugh will star as Paige. Actor Jack Lowden will star as her brother Zak.

Rock, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will executive produce the movie while Kevin Misher of Misher Films will produce with WWE Studios President Michael Luisi. WWE Studios will be co-financing the movie along with Film 4. The movie is expected to begin filming in London and Los Angeles this month.

Deadline notes that the movie “follows the story of reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. Ricky and Julia want a better life for their children and when brother and sister get the chance to audition for the WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved. However, Saraya and Zak are about to learn that becoming a WWE Superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible as athletes and siblings.”

Big news! @TheRock is back in the wrestling world to exec produce (& cameo) in a new film: Fighting With My Family https://t.co/JVjmnqz4OC — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) February 7, 2017

Paige reacted to the news on Twitter:

Exciting project just been announced. Thx to @TheRock and @StephenMerchant for giving my family a chance to shine! Forever thankful! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 7, 2017

Thanks to @WWE and #MichaelLuisi #KevinMisher for being apart of the movie also. Never thought this could happen. Couldn't be happier 🙏🏻😊 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 7, 2017

