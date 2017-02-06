Samoa Joe Signs His WWE RAW Contract (Video)

Samoa Joe is now a member of WWE’s RAW roster after signing the contract on tonight’s show from Portland.

Joe’s contract signing was interrupted by Roman Reigns and a match was made between the two for later, which Joe won. You can see quotes from Joe’s promo with photos and video below:

