Seth Rollins and More Announced for Next Week’s RAW, DDP WWE Hall of Fame Video Package

Below is the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Diamond Dallas Page. Page joins headliner Kurt Angle, Teddy Long and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express as confirmed entrants this year.

WWE has confirmed Bill Goldberg for next week’s RAW from Green Bay, Wisconsin, which will be the final RAW before the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view.

Seth Rollins will also be back on next week’s RAW for a sitdown interview to discuss Triple H, Samoa Joe and more. Rollins was in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday for rehab as he works towards returning to the ring after the recent knee surgery. Rollins is still scheduled to face Triple H at WrestleMania 33 as of last week.

