WWE

Seth Rollins Comments on His Injury and Status, Triple H

As noted, Seth Rollins re-injured his right knee in the brawl with Samoa Joe at the end of Monday’s WWE RAW. No word yet on how long he will be out of action but he was in Alabama today to get checked out.

Rollins took to Twitter this evening and wrote the following:

