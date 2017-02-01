Seth Rollins Comments on His Injury and Status, Triple H

0 votes

As noted, Seth Rollins re-injured his right knee in the brawl with Samoa Joe at the end of Monday’s WWE RAW. No word yet on how long he will be out of action but he was in Alabama today to get checked out.

Rollins took to Twitter this evening and wrote the following:

Wanted to take a second to thank everyone who has reached out to me over the last two days. Life doesn't always go your way, but that …. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

is no excuse to surrender. If anything, obstacles exist to help us grow and evolve. This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real … — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

and a lot is up in the air right now, but one thing remains constant: my resolve. This doesn't end for me until I've reclaimed the throne .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

And for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than I ever have and push myself beyond what I know. This .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

isn't over. The only way to wear the crown is to slay the king. I know what must be done and there's nothing that can stop me. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

