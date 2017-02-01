Seth Rollins Tweets Photo from Doctor, Samoa Joe Taunts Rollins

0 votes

As noted, WWE announced this morning that Seth Rollins’ right knee was re-injured during the RAW attack from Samoa Joe on Monday night.

Rollins is in Birmingham, Alabama today to be examined but there’s no word yet on when he will be back in action.

Rollins tweeted the following from Birmingham today:

Wish I could say it was just a bad dream. pic.twitter.com/mr5vu1MEVp — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Joe continues to taunt Rollins and his fans on Twitter:

When your @'s be like. pic.twitter.com/FkgprIJ3B6 — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017

.@TripleH I believe I have delivered as requested. https://t.co/x55KoxGEu5 — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017

