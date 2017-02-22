Spoiler: Possible Injury at Tonight’s WWE NXT Tapings

Share this article:

Billie Kay may have suffered an injury at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from the University of Central Florida.

After losing a quick match to Ember Moon via the Eclipse, trainers ran out to check on Billie. She ended up leaving on her own but was holding her neck and crying. It appeared she was injured by Ember’s finisher.

That match should air on March 8th but it wasn’t clear. Below are photos from the end of the match:

Trainers out to help Kay pic.twitter.com/K9Y23aO7tK — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017

Billie is up. Being helped to the back. pic.twitter.com/FMF3iOyRiu — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017

