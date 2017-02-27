Student Brings “Kill List” to School, Family Says He Was Inspired By Chris Jericho’s “The List”

Share this article:

News 13 in Orlando reports that a middle school student in Poinciana, Florida brought a “kill list” to class last week. The list was inspired by “The List” made famous by WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

The “kill list” reportedly included most of the kids on the school football team, saying he wanted to shoot them. The Sheriff’s Office incident report noted that deputies contacted the family of the student who created the list and they claimed the boy got the idea from watching WWE and mimicking Jericho, who “keeps a list of people he dislikes.”

The family said the boy had no intention of harming anyone but the incident led to parents keeping their kids out of school after the report came out. The school did not go into specifics about what happened or whether any disciplinary action was taken.

