TNA Impact Recap and Preview Videos, Impact Wedding Announced, Abyss Flashback

Above is the recap video from Thursday night’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode and below is a preview for next Thursday:

The wedding between Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness has been announced for the February 23rd edition of Impact. They are billing it as the most controversial wedding in history.

TNA looks at Abyss’ most hardcore matches in this new Fight Network Flashback:

