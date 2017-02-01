Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode, Brie Bella Video at 27 Weeks, Alexa Bliss

0 votes

Brie Bella gets her hike on at 27 weeks pregnant in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

Ember Moon vs. Aliyah

WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Oney Lorcan

No Way Jose vs. Elias Samson

SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss posted this photo of new merchandise she has coming to WWE Shop soon:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More