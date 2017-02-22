Tonight’s WWE NXT Matches, Slow Motion SmackDown Video, Rob Van Dam – CelebVM

- Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is the latest pro wrestler to join the CelebVM.com (Celebrity Voice Messages) website. For just $100 you can get a customized, personalized and unique message from “The Whole F’N Show” within 1-2 weeks. RVD hypes the new gig in this video:
- The following WWE NXT matches were taped for tonight’s episode:
-
Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews
- NXT Champion Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose
-
Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender
-
Below is slow motion video from last night’s WWE SmackDown battle royal:
EXCLUSIVE: Time stands still as ten Superstars compete for the right to battle @WWE Champion @WWEBrayWyatt at @WrestleMania! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/whD4EWdYbU
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More