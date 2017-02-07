Triple H on New Chinese WWE Recruits (Photo), John Cena’s Rolls Royce (Video), The New Day

Share this article:

0 votes

John Cena shows off his 2006 Rolls Royce Phantom in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

As seen on last night’s RAW, The New Day teased fans with the idea of New Day-branded ice cream coming out soon. WWE has a new poll asking fans if they would eat New Day ice cream. As of this writing, 75% went with, “Yes. The Power of Positivity must be recreated in ice cream form.” The rest voted, “No. New Day rocks, but no ice cream for me.”

As noted, Chinese recruits Gao Lei, Gu Guangming, Cheng Yuxiang and Wang Xiaolong have reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin working with the company. Triple H welcomed them with this tweet:

A new year brings new faces and new opportunities. Pleased to welcome the newest Chinese recruits to the @WWEPerformCtr. #GlobalTalent pic.twitter.com/OA42rIRdAK — Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related