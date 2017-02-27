Triple H Set for WWE Live Events, David Benoit Attends WWE Live Event, Ric Flair

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair turned 68 years old this weekend and to celebrate, WWE posted a video of his wildest outbursts:
- As noted, Triple H is still expected to wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. Triple H will be wrestling warm-up matches at the March 10th WWE live event in Buffalo and the March 11th live event in Toronto. No word yet on who he will be wrestling in Buffalo but he’s been announced for a six-man match in Toronto.
-
As seen below, Chris Benoit’s son David Benoit attended the recent WWE live event in Edmonton. David often attends WWE shows when the company is in town. He’s close to WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho.
@WWE Edmonton should be a great show pic.twitter.com/FezgoXNobu
— David benoit (@RealDavidBenoit) February 19, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More