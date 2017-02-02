Update on Finn Balor’s WWE Status, Injuries Suffered In the SummerSlam Match

0 votes

Finn Balor was evaluated by doctors over the past week and was not cleared to return to the ring. The first-ever WWE Universal Champion has been out of action with a shoulder injury since SummerSlam 2016.

There had been speculation on Finn returning as a surprise Royal Rumble entrant last weekend but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that it’s possible Balor was never even considered for the Rumble because his target return has always been late February or early March. Balor told Sam Roberts back in early December that he was looking at WrestleMania 33 as his return date but that he could be able to come back sooner. With that said, Balor is expected to appear at WrestleMania 33 in some form.

According to this tweet, Balor’s full list of injuries from the powerbomb into the barrier from Seth Rollins at SummerSlam included a labrum tear, a torn biceps, a fractured glenoid neck socket, shoulder cartilage damage and a torn pec.

