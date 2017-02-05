Viewership Down for the Open Fight Night Edition of TNA Impact Wrestling

Share this article:

0 votes

This week’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring the Open Fight Night theme with Ethan Carter III vs. Eli Drake in the main event, drew 299,000 viewers.

This is down from last week’s 307,000 viewers for the Genesis episode.

This episode ranked #129 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week’s #138 ranking.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related