Viewership for This Week’s WWE RAW with Samoa Joe, Bill Goldberg and More

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring Bill Goldberg’s response to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 33 challenge plus Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe in the main event, drew 3.115 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 3.615 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.339 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.165 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.842 million viewers.

RAW was #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor and Tucker Carlson. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode:

