WWE Announces Seth Rollins Injury from RAW, Samoa Joe Responds

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins’ right knee was re-injured during the attack by Samoa Joe at Monday’s RAW. Above is video of Rollins leaving RAW on crutches.

Joe tweeted the following on the announcement:

.@TripleH I believe I have delivered as requested. https://t.co/x55KoxGEu5 — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017

