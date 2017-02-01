WWE Cruiserweight Injured, Identity of Carmella’s Opponent, WWE Champions Game

It was noted on last night’s WWE SmackDown that more than 4 million matches have already been played on the new WWE Champions mobile game, which is available on iOS and Android.

The women’s wrestler who lost to Carmella on last night’s SmackDown was Delilah Doom, who was trained by Funaki at his school in Texas. She used the name Delilah Dawson on SmackDown. Below is video from her loss to Carmella: