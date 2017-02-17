WWE Star Endorses Ryback Products, Cathy Kelley on Bayley, WWE Stock Updates

Share this article:

In the video below, Cathy Kelley of WWE Digital looks at WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Triple H and others tweeting shout-outs to new RAW Women’s Champion Bayley this week:

WWE stock was down 2.30% on Thursday, closing at $22.11 per share. The high was $22.66 and the low was $22.00.

For today, WWE stock was up 0.14%, closing at $22.14 per share. Today’s high was $22.14 and the low was $21.82.

As seen below, Tyson Kidd has endorsed the “Feed Me More” brand of supplements released by former WWE Superstar Ryback, now known as The Big Guy:

Hell of a way to start my day. The best pre workout I've ever tried, highly recommended!@Ryback22 @FMMNutrition pic.twitter.com/2xb0XUJBqI — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 16, 2017

