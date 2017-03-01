1 Contenders Match Announced for Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown

Share this article:

WWE has announced Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles for Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown. The winner will go on to face WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33.

As noted, Styles defeated Luke Harper last Tuesday to become the new #1 contender to Wyatt. SmackDown ended with Royal Rumber winner Randy Orton turning on Wyatt and announcing that he was coming for Wyatt and the title at WrestleMania.

