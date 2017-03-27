Alberto El Patron Announces Wedding Date with Paige, Lashes Out at a “Company”

Share this article:

Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron and WWE Superstar Paige are getting married this week.

Alberto noted on Instagram that the wedding will take place on Wednesday, also accusing a wrestling company of harassing them. His full post is below:

I doesn’t matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen… we were harassed by a company we still are… cause you don’t fool me MF’s I know I was you trying to destroy us… destroy my baby… she’s better stronger than all of you pieces of 💩

We are getting married Wednesday …

Have a nice and go and F… yourself hatters

