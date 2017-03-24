Alberto El Patron Comments on Paige Hack, Cancels WrestleCon Appearance

Share this article:

Alberto El Patron issued a statement on Thursday to announce that he is pulling out of the WrestleCon appearances during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando to be with fiancee Paige after her private photos and videos were leaked last week.

The statement reads like this:

“Due to the invasion of our privacy, I need to be home with the person that needs me more at the moment and our family. Thanks for your support and I’ll be seeing you next time.”

