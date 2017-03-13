Another Triple Threat Announced for WrestleMania 33, Updated Card

Share this article:

RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend their titles in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 33. Their opponents will be Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cass.

The match was made by RAW General Manager Mick Foley after Gallows and Anderson interfered in the #1 contenders match between the two teams.

Below is the updated WrestleMania card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews and others TBA

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

