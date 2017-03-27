Another WrestleMania 33 Musical Performance Announced

Share this article:

0 votes

The second WrestleMania 33 musical performance has been announced as Pitbull, Flo Rida, Lunchmoney Lewis and Stephen Marley will be performing the “Greenlight” theme song.

As noted, it was also announced that R&B singer Tinashe will be singing “America The Beautiful” to open the main card.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related