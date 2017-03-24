Bayley on Going Into WrestleMania 33 as Champion, Using the Macho Man Elbow Drop, More

Share this article:

0 votes

RAW Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke to ComicBook.com to promote WrestleMania 33, where she will defend against Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair in a Fatal 4 Way. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

How surreal it will be to enter Orlando with the title:

“[It will be] Weird. Real weird. My family keeps texting me saying I can’t believe you’re going to be … we didn’t even I’d be a part of WrestleMania when my family booked the tickets, they were just we’re going to be there to support you know matter what … and if you’re on the show great and if you’re not, we’ll just hang out during the week. Now they’re like “not only are you having a match but you’re going in as champion!” It’s really crazy for it to be in Orlando where it all started for me at Full Sail as a little kid with a dream.”

Idea she had for her WrestleMania entrance:

“You know how Cena had all his people who were dressed like him … wouldn’t it be cool if I had people who were wearing the inflatable costumes … because they do exist. They have come to NXT shows. If I just had a bunch of people who were dressed up as those … You’ll have to wait and see, though.”

When she decided to add Randy Savage’s elbow drop to her arsenal:

“The Royal Rumble is the first time I tried it. I went to the Performance Center where they had the soft ring and laid down the mannequin man and was like let me see if I can hit this guy, so I started on the second rope and did it and was like let me try from the top and I did it again and didn’t want to do it anymore. I was like if it hits, great, if not, I know to not do it. When I did it I was so happy. I don’t know how Shawn Michaels and Macho Man did it every night, because my hips were killing me I could barely walk the next day, but it’s so fun, I can’t stop doing it.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related