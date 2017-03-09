Big Debut on Impact Wrestling Tonight, New Don West Video, TNA’s Website

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling will see another reboot for the product. TNA is advertising the debut of Alberto El Patron, a Fatal 4 Way with DJZ vs. Caleb Konley vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Braxton Sutter, Bobby Lashley defending the World Heavyweight Title, Sienna vs. the debuting Rachael Ellering, The DCC vs. the debuting Reno Scum and more.