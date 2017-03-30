Eight-Person Match Added to WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando”

Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. SAnitY’s Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross has been announced for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” event.
Below is what looks to be the final card for Saturday:
NXT Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain
Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross
