Finn Balor and Triple H Return to Action at WWE Live Event (Photos, Videos)

Share this article:

0 votes

As seen above in the video posted by WWE, RAW Superstar Finn Balor made his return to action at Friday’s WWE live event in Buffalo, New York. Balor teamed with Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho to defeat the returning Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

Balor has been out of action since SummerSlam 2016 when a shoulder injury forced him to relinquish the WWE Universal Title the next night on RAW. No word yet on Balor’s plans for WrestleMania 33 but he’s expected to work the show.

Below are photos and videos from last night’s main event in Buffalo:

200 Days on the dot and the demon king is back! #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/g9jwX0x25h — Luke ☠️ (@DeathByBalor) March 11, 2017

IM NOT CRYING I REPEAT IM NOT CRYING #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/BKjyW1ow3j — Luke ☠️ (@DeathByBalor) March 11, 2017

Finn Bálor Is Heeeeeeeeere

El Rey Demonio ha regresado!!!!!#WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/wylmqRqbXm — Esquina WWE (@esquina_wwe) March 11, 2017

Jericho, Balor Zayn over HHH Owens Joe #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/1R6PCOpUwP — Chris Muth (@Chris4613) March 11, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related